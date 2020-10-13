Kenya decides to launch Sh15 billion fish farming plan for eight years

Kenya has decided to launch an Sh15 billion fish farming plan which will run for eight years and will benefit 15 counties, six of which had signed their MoUs earlier, according to a news report by The Star.

Five governors from Kenya, Anyang' Nyong'o (Kisumu), Martin Wambora (Embu), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), and Tharaka Nithi's Muthomi Njuki have urged Kenyans to adopt value addition in fish farming to improve their earnings from aquaculture.

Nyong'o said Kenyans can make various products from fish, for export. He cited Kisumu where small-scale enterprises produce leather from fish skin and use it to make footwear.

Teads Nyong'o said Kenya has always imported more fish than it needs to import, yet the country has the capacity to produce more fish than is consumed locally and export.

He said there is a need to harness modern ways of fish production if the country has to satisfy the needs of its people and export surplus.

Njuki said value addition will break the cultural barriers that have made many people not to embrace fish consumption.

"Value addition can be used to break the cultural barriers and increase fish consumption in the country. What a better way to do it than to go commercial in terms of farming," he said.

He also emphasized the need to ensure fish inputs are made cheaper for farmers to improve the viability of aquaculture.

He cited the need to explore new markets saying fish farmers face high competition from fish from China.