Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda's electricity exports decline from USD 50m to USD 25.64m, says Bank of Uganda

Kampala | Updated: 29-10-2020 10:23 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 10:23 IST
Uganda's electricity exports decline from USD 50m to USD 25.64m, says Bank of Uganda
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Data from the Bank of Uganda has indicated that during the period between August 2019 and August 2020, earnings from electricity exports declined to USD 25.64m (Shs96b) compared to USD 50m (Shs187b) earned in the same period ended August 2019, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.

That means the earnings fell by 95 percent compared to what Uganda has earned in the same period ended in August 2019.

According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the decline is due to the reduced demand for electricity from Kenya.

Uganda exports much of its electricity to Kenya, some parts of Tanzania, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan.

According to the Bank of Uganda, about 261,077 megawatts were exported during the period, which was a decline from the 311,428 megawatts in the same period to August 2019.

Pamela Nalwanga Byoruganda, the UETCL public relations officer, yesterday said Kenya had increased generation capacity, especially in the western part of the country in which much of Uganda's exported electricity is consumed.

"Most of our exports go to western Kenya. What has happened is that Kenya has increased its generation capacity and worked on its lines to the region. So, they do source electricity as per demand," she said without giving more details.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 289: Uraraka vs Toga, injured Jeanist to be back in action

'Overwhelming' COVID second wave floods Swiss hospitals

PBF Energy to shut fuel producing units at Paulsboro refinery - two sources

U.S. rejection plunges WTO leadership into uncertainty

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Court grants ED 7 days custody of Sivasankar in gold smuggling case

A court here on Thursday granted the Enforcement Directorate ED seven day custody of suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, arrested by the agency probing the money trail in the Kerala gold smuggling case. Sivasankar, who was arrested by the E...

US STOCKS-Futures fall as rising virus cases spark lockdown fears

U.S. stock index futures fell on Wednesday, as rising coronavirus cases globally triggered fears of lockdowns disrupting a nascent economic recovery, while concerns over a contested presidential election also weighed.Wynn Resorts and United...

HAL inks Rs 400-cr pact with Tech Mahindra for project Parivartan

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said the company signed a contract worth Rs 400 crore with Tech Mahindra for implementation of enterprise resource planning ERP to support its project Parivartan. Project Parivartan is a comprehensi...

Marico Q2 net rises 7.9 pc to Rs 273 cr, sales up 8.7 pc to Rs 1,989 cr

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Wednesday reported 7.90 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 273 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, helped by robust volume growth in domestic business and a stable performance oversea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020