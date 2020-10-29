Uganda's electricity exports decline from USD 50m to USD 25.64m, says Bank of Uganda

Data from the Bank of Uganda has indicated that during the period between August 2019 and August 2020, earnings from electricity exports declined to USD 25.64m (Shs96b) compared to USD 50m (Shs187b) earned in the same period ended August 2019, according to a news report by Daily Monitor.

That means the earnings fell by 95 percent compared to what Uganda has earned in the same period ended in August 2019.

According to Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), the decline is due to the reduced demand for electricity from Kenya.

Uganda exports much of its electricity to Kenya, some parts of Tanzania, eastern DR Congo and South Sudan.

According to the Bank of Uganda, about 261,077 megawatts were exported during the period, which was a decline from the 311,428 megawatts in the same period to August 2019.

Pamela Nalwanga Byoruganda, the UETCL public relations officer, yesterday said Kenya had increased generation capacity, especially in the western part of the country in which much of Uganda's exported electricity is consumed.

"Most of our exports go to western Kenya. What has happened is that Kenya has increased its generation capacity and worked on its lines to the region. So, they do source electricity as per demand," she said without giving more details.