Illegal Stay Sparks Detention of Ugandan Women
Two Ugandan women, Nakayondo Rose and Kemigisa Proscovia, were detained in the city for illegal residency after overstaying their visas. The authorities, acting on a tip-off, raided their residence in the Kalina area. Legal proceedings for their deportation have been initiated.
- Country:
- India
Two Ugandan women, identified as Nakayondo Rose, aged 37, and Kemigisa Proscovia, aged 26, have been taken into custody for illegally residing in the city. This information was confirmed by an official source on Thursday.
The women were found residing in the Kalina area for several years without holding valid visas or necessary legal documents, as stated by the officials from the Vakola police station. A police raid was conducted following a tip-off leading to their detention.
According to a preliminary investigation, both individuals remained in India beyond the expiration of their visas, prompting the initiation of deportation procedures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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