Beyond Agriculture: The Rise of Non-Farm Employment in Rajasthan’s Rural Economy

A study conducted by Francis Addeah Darko, Akankshita Dey, and S.K. Ritadhi under the World Bank’s Agriculture and Food Global Department provides a comprehensive analysis of rural non-farm employment (RNFE) in Rajasthan, focusing on its determinants, welfare effects, and enterprise performance. Drawing from research by institutions such as the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), National Sample Survey Organization (NSSO), International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT), and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the study highlights a significant structural transformation in the state’s rural economy. With shrinking farm sizes, water scarcity, and low agricultural productivity, non-farm employment has emerged as a crucial alternative for rural livelihoods. However, the transition is uneven, marked by disparities across education levels, gender, social groups, and geographical regions.

The Power of Education in Employment Opportunities

Education plays a defining role in determining access to non-farm employment, with secondary schooling significantly increasing the likelihood of securing skilled service sector jobs. The study finds that individuals with at least a secondary education are three times more likely to obtain regular, well-paying employment compared to those with only primary schooling. However, despite the potential of education to create upward mobility, barriers remain for many rural workers. Women and marginalized groups, such as Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), continue to face restricted access to better-paying non-farm jobs. Women’s labor force participation in rural areas has declined from 35% in 1993-94 to 28% in 2011-12, and those who do work are often confined to low-paying, informal roles rather than salaried positions in the formal sector. Similarly, SC/ST individuals are overrepresented in low-wage, labor-intensive sectors like construction and informal trade, while they remain largely absent from higher-income, salaried employment opportunities.

Geographical and Social Disparities in Job Access

The availability of non-farm employment in Rajasthan is not uniform across the state. Eastern Rajasthan, with better infrastructure and proximity to Delhi-NCR, has experienced more significant growth in non-farm employment than the arid western regions. Districts with good road connectivity, access to urban markets, and strong financial institutions have higher participation in non-farm employment. However, even in these districts, inequalities persist. Social barriers and cultural norms restrict many from securing higher-paying jobs. The study highlights that rural households with at least one salaried non-farm worker see up to 14% higher monthly per capita expenditure compared to households relying solely on farm labor. However, not all non-farm jobs contribute equally to economic upliftment. Households where members are engaged in casual non-farm work have consumption levels comparable to agricultural laborers, showing that while employment is available, it is not always economically transformative.

Challenges Hindering Rural Enterprises

Rural enterprises play a crucial role in employment generation, yet they face multiple constraints. Lack of local demand emerges as the most significant challenge, especially in remote areas where businesses struggle to sustain profitability. Limited access to credit is another major barrier. Despite policies mandating that 40% of bank credit be directed to priority sectors such as small and micro-enterprises, most rural entrepreneurs struggle to obtain formal financing. Instead, they rely on informal lenders, limiting their ability to scale operations or invest in growth. Even in districts with a higher number of bank branches, the study finds no significant impact on employment or business growth, pointing to gaps in financial accessibility and effectiveness. Women-led and SC/ST-owned enterprises also report significantly lower revenues, reflecting deep-rooted socio-economic disadvantages. Weather shocks further influence employment patterns, with workers shifting back to agriculture during favorable rainfall years and turning to casual non-farm labor in periods of drought.

Policy Interventions for Inclusive Growth

The findings of the study emphasize the urgent need for targeted policy interventions to improve access to non-farm employment, particularly for women and marginalized communities. Expanding secondary education and vocational training programs tailored to local industry needs can help improve employment prospects. The report strongly advocates for strengthening financial inclusion, particularly in ensuring rural micro-enterprises have access to affordable credit and business support services. However, financial and educational interventions alone are not enough. Addressing gender and social discrimination in employment opportunities is crucial. Legal enforcement against workplace discrimination, alongside affirmative action policies to integrate women and SC/ST individuals into higher-paying jobs, must be prioritized. Without such structural reforms, the benefits of economic diversification will remain out of reach for many.

The study presents Rajasthan’s rural non-farm sector as both an opportunity and a challenge. While non-farm employment has the potential to reduce poverty and boost rural incomes, its benefits remain unevenly distributed. Structural inequalities, lack of access to quality education, and financial constraints continue to hinder progress. Without strategic policy interventions focused on education, financial inclusion, and social equality, a large section of the rural workforce will remain trapped in low-paying, informal work. The research underscores the necessity of a multi-dimensional approach that not only fosters economic diversification but ensures that opportunities are accessible to all, driving Rajasthan’s rural economy toward inclusive and sustainable growth.