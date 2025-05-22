Left Menu

Four children dead in ‘horrific’ attack on school bus in Baluchistan: UNICEF

UN News | Updated: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 15:39 IST
An “horrific” attack on a school bus in Pakistan’s Baluchistan Province on Wednesday which left six dead – including four children – has been condemned by the UN children’s agency.

 

The attack which left others wounded, took place in the district of Khuzdar, about 250 kilometres south of Quetta, Balochistan’s provincial capital. The area has long been troubled by separatist insurgency and militant activity.

Deadly journey

The school bus, which was reportedly transporting students to a Pakistani military-run school, was completely destroyed in the explosion that occurred around 10 kilometers from the centre of Khuzdar. News reports said more than 40 students were on board when it was targeted by a vehicle-borne explosive device. 

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) strongly condemned the horrific attack, calling for an end to the devastating violence.

“Earlier today, children in Balochistan set out on what should have been a routine journey – eager to begin another day of learning alongside friends,” the agency said.

Instead, they were caught in a brutal act of violence. Young lives, dreams, and futures shattered. Families devastated. The physical and emotional scars left for child survivors to bear.”

Never target children

According to news reports, no militant group has claimed responsibility so far for the bus bombing.

“Children are not, and must never be, the targets of violence,” UNICEF said. The agency extended deepest condolences to the families impacted, reiterating that simply going to school should never be a “dangerous act” for any child.

 
 

