Toward Safer Streets: How Togo Plans to Fix Lomé’s Urban Transport Crisis

Togo’s urban transport system is at a critical inflection point, and a recent technical report prepared by the World Bank in collaboration with CETUD (Conseil Exécutif des Transports Urbains Durables), Egis International, and Mobilis Peritus brings the issue into sharp focus. Drawing from months of field research, stakeholder consultations, and data analysis, the report paints a detailed picture of a system overwhelmed by rapid urbanization, dominated by informality, and failing to meet the needs of its population, especially the most vulnerable. Lomé, the nation’s capital, embodies this crisis. Despite its compact geography and economic potential, the city’s streets are marked by congestion, unsafe conditions, and a near-total absence of formal public transportation. In place of buses or trains, the city has become reliant on motorcycle taxis, or zémidjans, which fill the mobility vacuum but come with their serious risks. Walkers face dangerous conditions due to poor pedestrian infrastructure, and transport costs eat up a disproportionate share of urban household income. The sense of urgency is palpable: if Togo does not act now, the cost of inaction will spiral.

The Invisible Web: Institutional Chaos and Overlapping Mandates

One of the report’s most revealing insights is how deeply governance fragmentation has paralyzed transport planning in Togo. Over 40 institutions, ranging from ministries to municipal councils, claim some jurisdiction over transport issues. Yet none have clear authority over the urban mobility landscape as a whole. The result is institutional paralysis. Policies are inconsistent, investments are poorly coordinated, and there is no entity empowered to design or implement a coherent vision for Lomé’s transport future. The absence of a legally mandated metropolitan mobility authority is particularly damaging. Without such a body, initiatives remain piecemeal and reactive. For example, traffic lights may be installed without regard to surrounding road use, or funds may be allocated for vehicles but not for supporting infrastructure. This fragmentation is not just a technical failure, it is a political one. Without governance reform, no amount of financial or technological input will result in sustainable change.

Walking the Tightrope: Daily Struggles of Urban Mobility

For the people of Lomé, navigating the city each day is a delicate balancing act. Walking accounts for over one-third of daily trips, yet sidewalks are rare, crossings are unsafe, and pedestrian zones are poorly lit or maintained. Motorcycle taxis dominate the remaining share, offering flexible and low-cost service but also contributing heavily to accident rates and air pollution. Women face even greater challenges. Their travel patterns tend to involve shorter, more frequent trips across different parts of the city for work, childcare, and errands. But safety concerns, especially harassment and poor lighting, discourage them from using public or semi-public transport. These inequities are compounded by economic pressure: transport costs can consume up to 20% of a family’s income, yet service quality remains low and largely unregulated. It’s not just a matter of inconvenience, it’s a daily hardship with real consequences for livelihoods, education, and wellbeing.

The Path Forward: Blueprint for Reform

Despite the alarming diagnosis, the report is far from defeatist. It offers a detailed and phased reform strategy focused on three pillars: institutional reform, service improvement, and sustainable financing. At the heart of this vision is the creation of a dedicated metropolitan transport authority with legal backing and operational capacity. This authority would coordinate planning across Lomé’s metropolitan area, standardize service regulations, and act as a central point for investment and oversight. On the service front, the report proposes the gradual formalization of informal transport providers, rather than displacing them, by introducing licensing systems, quality standards, and integration into future bus networks. Pedestrian and cycling infrastructure improvements are also prioritized, recognizing their importance in short-distance trips and inclusive access. Financing is the third pillar, and here the report is bold: it calls for the establishment of dedicated transport funds, potentially financed by levies, donor support, or fare reforms. These funds would ensure that investment is consistent and strategic rather than opportunistic.

Piloting Change: Actionable Steps Toward a New Urban Mobility

To build momentum and public trust, the report outlines five immediate pilot projects. These include digitizing the regulation of motorcycle taxis to improve oversight, introducing dedicated bus services along high-demand corridors, and improving safety for pedestrians through new infrastructure and awareness campaigns. These pilots serve a dual purpose: they offer quick wins to demonstrate progress while also serving as learning laboratories for more ambitious reforms. Crucially, they are designed to be locally adaptable, cost-sensitive, and participatory. The authors stress that no single intervention will be sufficient. Instead, these pilots must be embedded within a broader institutional and social strategy that builds legitimacy and resilience over time.

Ultimately, the report makes clear that urban mobility is not just a matter of moving people efficiently; it’s a lens through which broader questions of equity, economic development, and public health must be addressed. As Togo stands on the cusp of major demographic and urban transitions, the choices made today will shape not only how cities function but also who benefits from their growth. The stakes are high, but so is the potential. With political will, stakeholder engagement, and a commitment to reform, Lomé can reclaim its streets as spaces of opportunity rather than obstacles.