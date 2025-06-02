UN Urges DR Congo to Lead in Protecting 7 Million Internally Displaced Persons

As the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) grapples with one of the most severe internal displacement crises globally, a top United Nations official has called on the Congolese government to take decisive and sustained leadership in protecting and supporting its more than 7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In a powerful statement at the conclusion of her official visit to the DRC, Paula Gaviria Betancur, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, highlighted the grave human rights violations and humanitarian challenges facing displaced populations across the country, particularly in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu.

Armed Conflict Driving Displacement

According to the Special Rapporteur, ongoing armed conflict, intercommunal violence, forced evictions related to conservation and mining projects, and natural disasters are driving mass displacement. A significant catalyst in recent years has been the occupation of large parts of North and South Kivu by the AFC/M23 rebel group, reportedly backed by neighboring Rwanda.

“These displacements are not just numbers. They represent broken families, lost livelihoods, and shattered communities,” Gaviria Betancur said. “This is one of the most protracted and complex displacement crises in the world today.”

The consequences for civilians have been devastating. IDPs have been subjected to murder, summary executions, widespread sexual and gender-based violence, forced labor, forced returns, and even used as human shields by armed actors, she noted. Many survivors remain trapped in conditions of extreme vulnerability, dependent on dwindling humanitarian aid that is being severely constrained by funding shortfalls.

Sovereignty Brings Responsibility

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to strengthen the legal and policy frameworks related to displacement—including through conflict resolution and land reform initiatives—Gaviria Betancur stressed the urgent need for State leadership and accountability.

“The government understandably prioritizes restoring sovereignty in the eastern regions. But sovereignty also carries the obligation to protect,” she asserted. “Particularly in light of decreasing international aid, the DRC must no longer outsource responsibility for its displaced citizens. It is time to step up with a coordinated, accountable, and nationally-led strategy to respond to displacement across the country.”

She emphasized that international donors must not retreat, but rather partner with the Congolese government to build sustainable, locally driven solutions.

Displaced Voices Demand Dignity, Not Charity

During her visit, the Special Rapporteur met with displaced families living in temporary shelters, overcrowded camps, and conflict-affected areas. She said she was “deeply moved” by their resilience and by their demand not for charity, but for dignity, safety, and the chance to return home.

“They spoke not of needing handouts, but of wanting to regain self-reliance, rebuild their communities, and live in peace. These aspirations are not only reasonable—they are a human right,” she stated.

Gaviria Betancur emphasized the need for durable solutions to displacement, such as voluntary returns, local integration, and resettlement with access to land, livelihoods, and essential services. She urged the Congolese authorities to prioritize these outcomes and to work with communities in inclusive and participatory ways.

Call for Action and Global Solidarity

The Special Rapporteur’s visit comes at a critical time when the humanitarian response in the DRC faces growing constraints. The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has repeatedly warned that displacement-related funding is insufficient to meet the growing needs. In 2024 alone, more than 2 million people were newly displaced, many for the second or third time, underscoring the cyclical nature of the crisis.

Gaviria Betancur’s final report, which will be presented to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2026, is expected to outline concrete recommendations for both national and international actors.

“The world cannot afford to turn its back on the displaced people of the DRC,” she said. “They have suffered for far too long. Sustainable peace, supported by meaningful protection and reintegration, is not just possible—it is necessary.”

Toward a National Plan

Experts say that the government must now take key steps, including:

Finalizing and implementing the National Strategy on Internal Displacement

Ensuring full access to humanitarian corridors in conflict zones

Increasing investment in conflict-sensitive development and peacebuilding efforts

Promoting inclusive land tenure reform to prevent disputes and forced evictions

Enhancing the capacity of local authorities and civil society to manage displacement issues

A Moment of Reckoning

The visit by the Special Rapporteur serves as both a wake-up call and an opportunity for the DRC. As international support wanes and needs continue to rise, the time for a nationally owned, rights-based response has never been more urgent.

“The Congolese people are not asking for miracles. They are asking for safety, dignity, and the chance to live in peace. The government must be their champion. The world must be their ally,” Gaviria Betancur concluded.