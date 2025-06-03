Global Leaders Sign Hamburg Declaration on Responsible AI for Sustainable Development

In a historic move to align artificial intelligence (AI) innovation with global equity and sustainability goals, leaders from across the world convened at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference (HSC) to sign the Hamburg Declaration on Responsible AI for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This marks the first-ever international declaration focused specifically on the ethical and inclusive use of AI in the context of global development, with an emphasis on empowering developing nations.

The declaration, which was endorsed by representatives from governments, private industry, academia, and civil society, sets out a shared vision to ensure AI technologies serve humanity equitably and responsibly. It commits stakeholders to principles that protect human rights, combat systemic inequalities, and promote environmentally sustainable and socially inclusive innovation.

A Turning Point in AI Governance

“Artificial Intelligence is one of the most transformative forces of our time, yet its potential remains unrealized for most developing countries,” said UN Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner during the conference. “The Hamburg Declaration represents a crucial commitment to harnessing AI responsibly, ensuring it promotes equity, connects communities, and addresses global inequalities.”

The declaration is widely viewed as a pivot away from AI models driven solely by profit or geopolitical competition and toward AI as a public good. According to the signatories, AI must be developed and deployed in ways that uplift marginalized populations, enhance education, support sustainable development, and reinforce the principles of fairness and inclusion.

German Development Minister Reem Alabali-Radovan echoed these sentiments, stating: “Improving access to fair and sustainable AI worldwide is one of the great challenges of our time. Too many people remain excluded from the benefits of digital innovation. The Hamburg Declaration marks a turning point — AI must become a force for good, a driver of inclusion, equality, and sustainable development.”

Key Commitments of the Hamburg Declaration

The declaration outlines several key areas of commitment:

Human Rights and Equity: AI systems must be developed and deployed in ways that uphold human rights and actively reduce inequality, particularly for marginalized communities.

Environmental Sustainability: Signatories pledge to enhance the energy and resource efficiency of AI technologies and reduce their environmental impact.

Inclusive Education and Skills Development: There is a strong focus on expanding access to AI education and training, with special attention to women, girls, and underserved populations.

Combating Disinformation: A coordinated global effort is promised to prevent the misuse of AI in spreading false information and undermining democratic institutions.

Empowering Local Innovation: The declaration calls for direct support of AI research, development, and entrepreneurship in developing countries, ensuring they are not merely consumers but co-creators of technological solutions.

From Agreement to Action

The Hamburg Declaration is the culmination of efforts that began during HSC 2024, when the UNDP and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) jointly proposed a draft framework for ethical AI. In the year since, a series of inclusive consultations were held with representatives from over 70 countries, ensuring that diverse voices—including those from low- and middle-income nations—shaped the final agreement.

These efforts reflect a growing understanding that the future of AI cannot be determined solely by tech giants or wealthy nations. Instead, it must be the result of broad-based collaboration, grounded in sustainable development principles and responsive to the needs of the most vulnerable.

The Road Ahead

While the Hamburg Declaration is an important milestone, it also represents the beginning of a longer journey. The signatories acknowledge that meaningful change will require ongoing investment, cross-border partnerships, and robust accountability mechanisms.

The UNDP has committed to launching a new multi-stakeholder task force to monitor progress and provide guidance on implementing the declaration’s principles. Governments and international organizations are also expected to align national AI strategies with the commitments outlined in the Hamburg Declaration.

The goal is ambitious: a global digital future in which every country, regardless of income or technological capacity, has a seat at the table and a stake in shaping the responsible use of AI.

“Inclusive, sustainable, and rights-based AI is not a luxury—it’s a necessity,” said Steiner. “If we are to meet the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, AI must work for everyone, everywhere.”