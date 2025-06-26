Kazakhstan Concludes Final EOSH Training Session to Strengthen Workplace Safety

The final in-person segment of the Essentials in Occupational Safety and Health (EOSH) training programme concluded this week in Almaty, marking the culmination of a significant national initiative to build institutional and enterprise-level capacity for workplace safety in Kazakhstan.

The training, part of a nine-week blended programme combining eight weeks of online learning with one week of intensive in-person instruction, is jointly implemented by the National Confederation of Employers “PARYZ” (NCE “PARYZ”) and the International Labour Organization (ILO), with support from the ILO Bureau for Employers' Activities (ACT/EMP), the International Training Centre of the ILO (ITCILO), and the ILO project “Promoting Occupational Safety and Health through Social Dialogue in the Mining Sector in Kazakhstan.”

Broad Participation from OSH Stakeholders

The Almaty training brought together 30 occupational safety and health (OSH) professionals representing a diverse group of stakeholders — including private sector enterprises, national trade union federations, and the State Labour Inspection Committee under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.

Participants included OSH officers from prominent industrial firms such as Kazakhmys and Kazminerals, operating in the country’s mining-heavy Karaganda and Western Kazakhstan regions. Their participation underscores the programme’s relevance to high-risk industries where OSH compliance is most critical.

A Training Programme Anchored in Social Dialogue

The EOSH programme is based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed in 2024 between ITCILO and NCE “PARYZ”, with the goal of equipping Kazakhstan’s Employers’ and Business Member Organizations (EBMOs) with innovative training tools and frameworks to deliver enterprise-level OSH training services.

Speaking at the session, Vladimir Curovic, ILO Senior Specialist in Employers’ Activities for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, noted:

“With this training, we’re not only supporting safer workplaces but also helping build a self-sustaining system. The trainers, trained with ILO’s support, will multiply their impact inside enterprises and disseminate knowledge across industries, creating long-lasting transformation.”

Building a National Pool of Certified OSH Trainers

A cornerstone of the EOSH programme is the creation of a national pool of certified OSH trainers capable of delivering workplace-level training tailored to the needs of high-risk industries. These trainers will act as multipliers, empowering enterprises to create safer environments and aligning Kazakhstan’s OSH practices with international labour standards.

Darko Dochinski, ILO OSH and Labour Inspection Specialist for the region, stressed the long-term impact of this model:

“This pool of certified trainers will raise awareness, build a preventive OSH culture, and strengthen cooperation between employers, workers, and labour inspectors.”

The training not only builds technical expertise but also fosters tripartite collaboration—bringing together employers, workers, and government regulators to address safety challenges through social dialogue and shared responsibility.

A Regional Vision: From Kazakhstan to Central Asia

Kazakhstan’s EOSH rollout is part of a regional initiative coordinated by the ILO and ITCILO to implement standardized OSH training in Central Asia, with parallel efforts underway in Uzbekistan.

In April 2025, the programme launched its online component simultaneously in both countries, commemorating the World Day for Safety and Health at Work. More than 100 future trainers (50 from each country) enrolled, signaling growing regional commitment to OSH reform.

Each country’s in-person session is adapted to national industrial contexts and regulatory environments. In Kazakhstan, the content focuses on hazardous industries such as mining, metallurgy, and energy, which account for a large share of occupational injuries and fatalities.

Strengthening National Systems and ILO’s Decent Work Agenda

The EOSH programme plays a vital role in reinforcing Kazakhstan’s national OSH systems, directly contributing to the ILO’s broader mandate to promote decent work, social protection, and a culture of prevention.

Through collaborative training, policy support, and institutional development, the programme:

Equips employers with the tools to deliver in-house safety training

Promotes social dialogue and participatory risk management

Enhances inspection capacities and regulatory oversight

Elevates the importance of OSH within Kazakhstan’s labour policy framework

Looking forward, NCE “PARYZ” aims to scale up the training programme nationally, expanding its reach to more industries and regions and increasing its impact on national workforce safety.

A Sustainable Future for Safer Workplaces

By empowering employers and workers with practical skills and fostering a unified OSH culture, the EOSH programme in Kazakhstan sets the stage for sustained improvements in workplace safety. Its successful completion reflects Kazakhstan’s growing recognition of OSH as an essential pillar of economic resilience and social development.

With continued support from the ILO and its international partners, Kazakhstan is building a model for other nations in Eastern Europe and Central Asia to follow in the journey toward safer, healthier, and more productive workplaces.