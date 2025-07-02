Savitribai Phule Institute Expands Mission with New Regional Centre in Ranchi

In a landmark move reflecting India’s commitment to inclusive development, the National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development (NIPCCD) has been officially renamed as the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development. This rebranding commemorates Savitribai Phule, one of the country’s foremost champions of women’s rights and education, and signals a broadened mission with a renewed emphasis on regional, customized capacity-building efforts.

The renaming reflects the evolving role of the Institute—from a centralized training and research body to one more responsive to local needs. Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, has steered this transition, emphasizing it as a tribute to Savitribai Phule’s legacy and a reaffirmation of the government’s commitment to holistic, women and child-centric development strategies.

Strengthening the Eastern Region: New Centre in Ranchi

A significant milestone in this expansion strategy is the inauguration of a new Regional Centre in Ranchi, Jharkhand, scheduled for 4 July 2025. This Centre is poised to become a pivotal hub for training, research, and outreach activities in the eastern states—Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal—which were previously underserved due to geographical limitations posed by regional centres in Lucknow and Guwahati.

Smt. Annpurna Devi highlighted that the Ranchi Centre will directly support the Ministry’s key flagship programmes:

Mission Shakti – Focused on the safety, security, and empowerment of women

Mission Vatsalya – Dedicated to child protection and welfare

Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 – Aimed at early childhood care, nutrition, and development

These programmes, together impacting more than seven lakh frontline functionaries across 115 districts in the eastern region, will now benefit from regionally accessible, context-specific training and support.

Advanced Training & Research Offerings

One of the Centre’s key academic contributions will be the introduction of the Advance Diploma in Child Guidance and Counselling, a comprehensive programme designed to prepare professionals to work in areas such as child development, mental health, education, and adolescent well-being.

In addition to training, the Centre will facilitate:

Research and Documentation: Conducting localised studies to identify region-specific challenges and solutions

Extension Services: Strengthening community outreach for awareness and grassroots support

Counselling Services: Addressing psychological and social concerns among children and adolescents

Resource Optimization: Ensuring efficient use of materials, infrastructure, and human capital

This development marks a strategic pivot from generalised training modules to customized, field-responsive learning interventions, significantly enhancing the reach and impact of the Institute’s mandate.

Building for the Future: Vision @2047

Framing the Ranchi Centre as a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat @2047 initiative, Smt. Annpurna Devi reiterated the government’s vision of “leaving no woman or child behind”. The new regional facility, she said, exemplifies decentralised governance and the prioritization of last-mile service delivery.

By focusing on locally relevant solutions, empowering field-level workers with accessible training, and aligning with national goals for health, education, and gender equity, the Savitribai Phule National Institute of Women and Child Development aims to be a catalyst for transformational change in the eastern region and beyond.

A National Network of Empowerment

With its headquarters in New Delhi and existing Regional Centres in Bangalore, Guwahati, Lucknow, Indore, and Mohali, the Institute has long served as the apex body for:

Training of Trainers (ToT)

Policy research and programme development

Online and in-person capacity building initiatives

The addition of the Ranchi Centre now bridges a crucial regional gap, further cementing the Institute’s role in policy implementation, innovation, and service delivery in the domain of women and child development.

This transformation is not just about renaming or new buildings—it is about deepening the Institute’s relevance and reach, ensuring that empowerment, care, and development touch every woman and child, regardless of geography.