Security Council renews UN’s Haiti mission amid spiralling crises

By adopting resolution 2785, the Council renewed the authorization of the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), reaffirming support for a Haitian-led solution to the island nation’s overlapping crises.

The decision comes as armed gangs maintain their grip on most of the capital, Port-au-Prince, with over 1.3 million people displaced and more than 4,000 killed in the first half of 2025 alone, according to UN figures.

Conditions have deteriorated dramatically amid growing food insecurity and the erosion of public institutions. Of particular concern is the safety of women and girls, with a sharp rise in reports of sexual violence since the start of the year – including rape, gang rape, and sexual enslavement.

Time is running out

The Security Council also “expressed its intention to consider, without delay” the recommendations by the Secretary-General on possible future roles for the UN in sustaining security and stability in Haiti.

In February, António Guterres presented the Council with a range of options.

“Each new wave of criminal attacks against the communities and institutions of Haiti is a distressing sign that time is running out,” the UN chief said in a letter.

He urged Member States to support the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission, which the Council authorized in October 2023 to assist Haiti’s national police in tackling gang violence and restoring order. He also emphasized that international efforts to improve security must be matched by national progress toward resolving the political crisis.

Several Council members voiced willingness to engage on the Secretary-General’s proposals. The Chinese representative, for instance, said Beijing was open to working with others to chart a constructive way forward.

“With regard to how to improve the situation in Haiti, including how to respond to the Secretary-General’s recommendations, we are ready to have candid communication with all parties, explore viable solutions and seek the broadest possible consensus,” said Geng Shuang, Deputy Permanent Representative of China to the UN.

Mission critical

The Council’s action was welcomed by Haiti’s Ambassador, who underscored the political and security stakes ahead of a critical 2026 transition timeline.

“This extension should help Haitian authorities undertake a real, genuine political dialogue, to strengthen good governance, bolster security and bring about justice and promote human rights,” said Pierre Ericq Pierre, Permanent Representative to the UN.

He also expressed his Government’s expectation that the UN mission will support implementation of the national roadmap, including constitutional reforms and elections.

Emphasizing national ownership, he added: “BINUH must work as part of a holistic plan to support Haitian authorities in confronting the grave crisis shaking the country to its core.”

The United States, which led negotiations on the resolution alongside Panama, stressed the urgency of political progress and called on international partners to increase support.

“Less than one year remains on the Transitional Presidential Council’s planned roadmap for the restoration of democratic institutions,” said Ambassador Dorothy Shea, acting representative.

“Supporting the security of elections and the participation of all sectors of society is key to sustainable political progress in Haiti. Without BINUH, realizing the vision of a stronger, more resilient society would be less likely.”

New mission leadership

Council members also welcomed Carlos G. Ruiz Massieu, appointed as the new Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of BINUH, succeeding María Isabel Salvador.

Mr. Ruiz Massieu, who currently leads the UN Verification Mission in Colombia, brings decades of diplomatic and political experience, including in peace negotiations and institution-building.

The UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH) – a special political mission – was established in 2019 to advise and support Haitian authorities on political dialogue, justice, human rights and governance.

It succeeded a series of UN peacekeeping and political missions on the island, dating back to 1993, including the large-scale MINUSTAH operation, which wrapped up in 2017 after 13 years.