EU and UN Agencies Launch €4M Caribbean Programme to Boost Disaster Resilience

The European Union, in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), has unveiled a four-year initiative worth €4 million under the European Union-Caribbean-Resilient Programme (EU-CA-RES). The ambitious programme aims to help governments, communities, and the private sector across the Caribbean better prepare for and recover from natural and climate-related disasters.

Multi-Agency Collaboration for Stronger Preparedness

EU-CA-RES brings together several UN agencies — including UNICEF and the World Food Programme (WFP) — alongside regional bodies and development banks. The initiative will deliver targeted solutions for both national authorities and communities, while also encouraging active participation from the private sector. This integrated approach ensures that resilience-building is not limited to government institutions but extends to all segments of society.

Strengthening Early Warning Systems

The UNDRR-led component focuses on enhancing Multi-Hazard Early Warning Systems (MHEWS) in Belize, Grenada, St. Kitts and Nevis, and Suriname. These systems are critical for alerting people before disasters strike, giving them valuable time to take protective measures. The programme prioritizes making these systems inclusive — accessible to women, persons with disabilities, and those living in remote areas. Additionally, private sector engagement will be harnessed to expand system reach and foster a culture of preparedness across sectors.

Building Recovery Capacity and Planning Ahead

Under UNDP’s leadership, the programme will strengthen post-disaster recovery readiness in Belize, Jamaica, Grenada, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). This includes reviewing existing recovery policies, institutions, and financial mechanisms, as well as training government officials in data-driven decision-making.

A key feature will be the development of Post-Disaster Needs Assessments (PDNAs), enabling governments to measure the long-term macro-economic impact of disasters. By using digital tools and participatory approaches, PDNAs will help authorities design targeted interventions, accelerating aid delivery to the most affected populations.

Community-Level Resilience and Skills Training

The initiative also addresses grassroots resilience. Local leaders and communities in Belize, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Grenada, and SVG will benefit from training on disaster-resistant construction techniques and livelihood restoration. This approach helps rebuild safer homes and infrastructure while restoring economic activities faster after disasters.

Addressing the Caribbean’s Unique Vulnerabilities

The Caribbean faces a complex disaster landscape, from hurricanes and floods to volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, often compounded by socio-economic stresses such as the aftermath of COVID-19 and migration crises. These overlapping threats impact health, food security, and infrastructure, making resilience-building a critical development priority.

EU-CA-RES integrates gender, disability inclusion, and youth empowerment into all activities. Peer-to-peer exchanges between Caribbean nations will facilitate the sharing of best practices and innovative solutions.

Regional and International Partnerships

The programme will coordinate closely with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the World Bank, the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF), the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Engagement will also include the Regional Early Warning Systems Consortium (REWSC), the Caribbean Chambers of Commerce (CARICHAM), CARICOM’s Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS), and the Regional Security System (RSS).

Voices from the Leadership

Shoko Noda, UN Assistant Secretary-General and UNDP Crisis Bureau Director, emphasized that the Caribbean is “on the frontlines of climate change and disaster risk,” and that the partnership will ensure every community can “prepare better for shocks, recover stronger and continue to thrive.”

Kamal Kishore, UNDRR Special Representative and Head, highlighted that enhancing early warning systems and fostering collaboration “empowers communities to be better prepared, ensuring that everyone, especially the most vulnerable, can build lasting resilience.”

Towards Sustainable Disaster Resilience

By combining early warning systems, robust recovery planning, and inclusive governance, EU-CA-RES represents a comprehensive step toward sustainable disaster resilience in the Caribbean. The programme’s holistic framework is designed to ensure that communities not only survive disasters but emerge stronger, paving the way for long-term stability and development.