ILO Mission in Ordu Strengthens Fight Against Child Labour in Hazelnut Sector

A high-level International Labour Organization (ILO) delegation has launched a three-day mission in Ordu, Türkiye’s Black Sea region, to review progress in tackling child labour in seasonal agriculture, particularly in the hazelnut sector. The mission brings together representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security (MoLSS), the Association of Chocolate, Biscuit and Confectionery Industries of Europe (CAOBISCO), and other stakeholders engaged in collaborative projects to combat child labour and promote decent work.

Stakeholder Engagement and Local Commitment

The mission opened with a stakeholder meeting that gathered project partners to review interventions and assess their impact. The delegation then paid a courtesy visit to Governor Muammer Erol of Ordu, recognizing the province’s commitment to implementing the national strategy to combat child labour.

Discussions emphasized the challenges faced by seasonal agricultural families, including access to education for children, safe housing in temporary settlements, and fair working conditions for adults. The ILO highlighted the critical role of provincial authorities in implementing the 2024 Presidential and Ministry of National Education (MoNE) Circulars, which establish monitoring boards and mandate actions to protect children during harvest seasons.

Field Visits: From Policy to Practice

The delegation visited temporary settlement sites where ILO–MoLSS interventions have improved living conditions for agricultural families. They also observed programmes run in schools and Social Service Centers, where the Pikolo Association provides daily support to children of seasonal workers.

The visits showcased how multi-stakeholder collaboration translates into tangible results, from improved settlement conditions to catch-up programmes and school transport services. Teachers and social workers were commended for their dedication in ensuring children’s education continues uninterrupted during harvest seasons.

Global and Local Perspectives on Child Labour

ILO Director for Türkiye, Yasser Hassan, stressed the urgency of collective action:

“The message from the ILO–UNICEF Global Estimation Report is clear: by joining forces at local, national, and international levels, we can ensure children of agricultural families are in school while their parents work under safer and fairer conditions. With the right mix of policy, monitoring, education, and social services, we can replicate these interventions beyond hazelnuts to other crops.”

Referring to the 2024 Global Estimates on Child Labour, which report 138 million children worldwide engaged in child labour, nearly half in hazardous work, Hassan emphasized the global dimension of the problem and the need to tackle its root causes by providing decent work for families.

Institutional Perspectives and Industry’s Role

Suat Dede, Deputy Director General of Labour at MoLSS, underlined progress achieved through provincial and district committees, and noted that updates from MoNE have clarified measures for uninterrupted schooling. He also referenced the National Employment Strategy, finalized with clear targets to strengthen decent work, prevent child labour, and sustain rural employment.

Alicia Bellon Moral, Sustainability Manager of CAOBISCO, highlighted the importance of long-term industry commitment:

“This project goes beyond partnership—it demonstrates what is possible when industry, international organizations, and national stakeholders work together. The current phase focuses on institutional sustainability, resilient support, and greater awareness. A sustainable supply chain is a long-term responsibility for our sector.”

Towards Long-Term Solutions and Global Alignment

The mission also highlighted Türkiye’s commitment to conducting a new national child labour survey in 2026, aligning with the National Employment Strategy. This effort is part of Türkiye’s role as a Pathfinder Country under Alliance 8.7, the global partnership to eliminate child labour. The ILO is providing technical support to MoLSS in developing a roadmap that integrates both survey results and strategy implementation.

By aligning national efforts with international frameworks, Türkiye is working to strengthen its fight against child labour while also contributing to global commitments under Sustainable Development Goal 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth).

A Collective Path Forward

The Ordu mission reaffirmed that effective action against child labour requires partnership—from local authorities ensuring access to education, to international organizations supporting policy frameworks, to industry actors committed to ethical supply chains.

With hazelnuts as a starting point, the ILO emphasized that the approach demonstrated in Ordu can be expanded to other agricultural sectors, creating sustainable models for child protection and family livelihoods.