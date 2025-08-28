Left Menu

Iraq unveils historic migration plan to boost development and stability

Migration minister Evan Faeq Gabro said that it represents a “vision for Iraq’s future that upholds human dignity”, serves national interests, and supports the Global Compact for Migration.

Iraq is both a country of origin and destination, with some two million nationals currently living abroad, while thousands more are weighing emigration. Image Credit: ChatGPT

Iraq has taken an historic step with the launch of its first ever national migration plan, designed to promote safe, orderly and regular pathways for Iraqis returning home and around 370,000 migrants living and working inside the country. 

 

Unveiled on Wednesday, it creates new opportunities for work, education and family reunification, while strengthening migration governance and placing migration at the heart of stability and economic development.

It is being led by Iraq’s ministry for migration and the displaced, with the support of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Government of the Netherlands - translating Iraq’s global commitments into national action.

Migration minister Evan Faeq Gabro said that it represents a “vision for Iraq’s future that upholds human dignity”, serves national interests, and supports the Global Compact for Migration.

Iraq is setting an example for the region and beyond, showing how national leadership and genuine partnership can turn migration into an engine for dignity, opportunity, and development,” said Ugochi Daniels, IOM’s  Deputy Director General for Operations.

Origin and destination

Iraq is both a country of origin and destination, with some two million nationals currently living abroad, while thousands more are weighing emigration.

In the past seven years, over 58,000 people have returned to Iraq, rebuilding their lives at home.

Meanwhile, the country also hosts some 370,000 migrant workers, mainly engaged in semi-skilled sectors such as construction and domestic work.

Iraq’s five-year National Plan to Promote Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration emphasises data-driven decision-making, stronger institutional coordination and calls for closer private sector involvement.

Stability and development

“This national plan demonstrates that when policies are grounded in evidence and shaped by people’s needs, migration can benefit migrants, communities, and the country as a whole,” said Ms Daniels.

Th new policy responds to Iraq’s current migration realities, framing migration as a tool for national development and stability, says IOM.

“Today, we are here to commit ourselves to ensuring that migration is about dignity, safety, and opportunity for migrants, their families, and the communities they join,” said Claudio Cordone, UN Deputy Special Representative in Iraq.

The plan outlines a vision for a future that upholds human dignity and serves the national interest.

 
 

Visit UN News for more.

