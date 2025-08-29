UNICEF Condemns Deadly Attack in Rakhine That Killed and Injured Children

UNICEF has expressed grave concern over reports of a deadly attack on 25 August in Mrauk U Township, Rakhine State, Myanmar, which reportedly killed and injured children and destroyed family homes. The incident marks another tragic escalation in a region where communities—particularly children—are already enduring the compounded effects of violence, displacement, and deprivation.

Children at Growing Risk Amid Escalating Conflict

In recent months, conflict in Rakhine has intensified, leaving children increasingly vulnerable to direct violence, displacement, and exploitation. Attacks that reach into homes and community spaces—places where children should feel safe—have instilled fear and trauma among families.

According to humanitarian observers, the attack in Mrauk U reflects a broader trend of indiscriminate violence across the state, where ongoing clashes between armed groups have driven tens of thousands from their homes and created a humanitarian crisis marked by hunger, loss of shelter, and limited access to basic services.

Humanitarian Strain and Food Shortages

Beyond the violence itself, families in Rakhine face severe shortages of food and essential supplies. Many are living in temporary shelters or makeshift camps, struggling to meet even the most basic needs. Children are among the most affected, with disruptions to:

Education : Schools remain closed or unsafe in conflict-affected areas, cutting off learning opportunities and exposing children to long-term risks of exclusion.

Healthcare : Clinics and hospitals are either damaged, understaffed, or inaccessible, leaving children without vaccinations, maternal care, or urgent medical treatment.

Nutrition: Acute food shortages have worsened malnutrition among children, making them more susceptible to illness and weakening overall community resilience.

UNICEF Calls for Protection of Civilians

In a statement, UNICEF reiterated its call for all parties to the conflict to fulfill their obligations under international law by:

Protecting civilians, especially children, from harm.

Safeguarding civilian infrastructure, including homes, schools, and healthcare facilities.

Ensuring humanitarian organizations have safe, unfettered access to deliver lifesaving assistance.

UNICEF emphasized that children must never be targets in conflict and warned that failure to protect them would have devastating long-term consequences for Rakhine’s communities.

The Wider Humanitarian Picture in Myanmar

The crisis in Rakhine is part of a broader humanitarian emergency across Myanmar, where ongoing conflict, political instability, and economic disruption have displaced over two million people nationwide, according to UN estimates. Rakhine, home to both ethnic Rakhine communities and Rohingya minorities, remains one of the most fragile and contested areas, where civilians face the compounded risks of violence, statelessness, and limited humanitarian access.

A Call to Action

UNICEF urged immediate steps to de-escalate the violence and to prioritize the needs of children. “Every attack that kills or injures children is an assault on their rights and on humanity’s conscience,” the agency stressed, calling on the international community to redouble efforts to protect Myanmar’s most vulnerable population.

For families in Mrauk U and across Rakhine, the hope remains that humanitarian relief, safety, and peace can replace fear and destruction. Until then, children continue to bear the heaviest burden of a conflict they had no part in creating.