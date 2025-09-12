Thailand Expands Labour Rights for Domestic Workers with ILO and EU Support

Thailand’s Department of Labour Protection and Welfare (DLPW) is intensifying efforts to extend labour protections to domestic workers, most of whom are women, through new initiatives supported by the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) European Union-funded PROTECT project. The measures aim to increase awareness of workers’ rights while strengthening the capacity of labour inspectors to enforce laws nationwide.

Extending Protections to a Vulnerable Sector

Domestic work remains one of the most undervalued and least protected forms of employment globally. In Thailand, an estimated 290,000 people were employed as domestic workers in 2018, with women accounting for seven out of ten positions, according to the country’s Informal Economy Survey. While domestic work offers a livelihood for many, workers often face challenges including informal arrangements, lack of contracts, and weak legal protections.

The Thai government has taken a decisive step forward with the April 2024 amendment of Ministerial Regulation No. 15. The reform extended key provisions of the Labour Protection Act to domestic workers, both Thai nationals and migrants. These include:

An eight-hour workday with a daily rest period

Coverage under the national minimum wage system

Leave for necessary personal matters

98 days of maternity leave per pregnancy, with 45 days paid

A ban on dismissal on the grounds of pregnancy

These protections address long-standing vulnerabilities, particularly for women workers, and bring Thai law closer to compliance with the ILO’s Domestic Workers Convention, 2011 (No. 189).

Training for Workers and Inspectors

To ensure the law is more than “words on paper,” the DLPW and its partners are rolling out practical training. On 24 August, a workshop in Bangkok brought domestic workers together to learn about their rights under Thai labour law. Topics covered included working hours, maternity protections, and protections against unfair dismissal.

Parallel to this, 30 labour inspectors from ten provinces were trained on applying the law effectively in the domestic work sector, guided by a new inspection manual developed with ILO support. A further 30 inspectors are scheduled to undergo training in September.

“Without enforcement the laws are only words on paper. If we understand the content of the law and the law is enforced effectively, it would be most beneficial for all of us,” said Jantana Ekeurmanee, Project Manager of the Foundation of Labour and Employment Promotion, an NGO that supports migrant domestic workers.

Voices from the Community

For many domestic workers, the reforms represent a significant shift. A Myanmar migrant worker who attended the training said: “I am so glad to learn that we have the same rights with Thai workers. This really makes me feel at ease and feel protected in Thailand.”

Such testimonials underscore how awareness of legal rights can empower workers, improve confidence, and foster fairer working conditions.

Progress and Remaining Gaps

While the new regulation provides important protections, gaps remain. Domestic workers are still excluded from some provisions of the Labour Protection Act, such as access to overtime pay and severance benefits. Advocates argue that closing these gaps is essential for ensuring equality with other categories of workers.

Nevertheless, the amendment is widely regarded as a major achievement. It expands legal protections for a vulnerable sector and reflects Thailand’s commitment to improving working conditions in line with international labour standards.

Towards Inclusive and Fair Work

By investing in awareness-raising and inspection capacity, Thailand is ensuring that reforms translate into real improvements on the ground. The partnership with the ILO and EU highlights the importance of international cooperation in advancing labour rights.

As the reforms take root, they are expected not only to protect workers but also to professionalize the domestic work sector, improve employer-worker relationships, and strengthen social protections. For a workforce made up largely of women and migrants, this progress marks a turning point in Thailand’s journey toward decent work for all.