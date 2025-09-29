”la Caixa” Foundation and UNHCR Expand MOM Project for Refugees in Ethiopia

The ”la Caixa” Foundation and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) have reaffirmed their partnership to improve maternal and child health among refugee populations in Ethiopia, one of Africa’s largest refugee-hosting countries. Central to this collaboration is the continued support for the Moments of Motherhood (MOM) Project, a flagship initiative launched in 2017 that has transformed health outcomes for refugee mothers and children.

Addressing a Humanitarian Emergency

Ethiopia currently shelters over 1 million refugees, primarily from South Sudan, Somalia, Eritrea, and Sudan. The situation has been aggravated by prolonged drought, food insecurity, and conflict in the Horn of Africa, leading to increased vulnerability among women and children, who make up the majority of the displaced population.

The MOM Project responds to these challenges by providing comprehensive health and nutrition support, reaching more than 200,000 people annually. Since its inception, the programme has directly benefited 1.7 million refugees in camps such as Gambella and Melkadida-Dollo Ado.

Transformative Results

The project has achieved significant outcomes:

92% recovery rates for children treated for malnutrition.

50% reduction in cases of severe acute malnutrition.

29% decrease in infant mortality rates.

These results demonstrate how a holistic approach—combining health care, nutrition, livelihoods, and community engagement—can save lives and create pathways for long-term resilience.

Innovative and Holistic Interventions

The MOM Project integrates multiple layers of support for families:

Nutritional centres for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition.

Cash-based assistance to allow families to purchase fresh food.

Safe spaces for parents to learn about breastfeeding, infant feeding, and childcare.

Cooking workshops and home gardening support , empowering families to diversify their diets.

Baby-friendly spaces to promote cognitive development through play and audiovisual learning.

These interventions not only address immediate health needs but also build resilience and self-sufficiency, equipping mothers with agricultural and nutritional training that can be applied even if they return to their home countries.

Personal Impact on Refugee Families

For Nyajouk Chany, a mother from Tierkidi refugee camp, the programme has been life-changing:

“Before we were admitted to this programme, my baby was suffering a lot. My body wasn’t producing enough breast milk because I wasn’t eating enough. But since we were admitted, everything has improved. We are receiving adequate nutrition, and my baby is recovering.”

Nyajouk noted that she now feels equipped with knowledge and skills to improve her family’s well-being and generate income through farming if she returns to South Sudan.

Partnership Driving Change

The MOM Project illustrates the power of private sector and humanitarian collaboration.

Kelly T. Clements, UN Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees, praised the partnership:

“Our collaboration through the MOM project has been nothing short of transformative. Huge thanks to ‘la Caixa’ for their continued support. We’re excited to keep building on this work and to keep putting people at the heart of everything we do.”

The ”la Caixa” Foundation, UNHCR’s longest-standing private sector partner in Spain, has supported MOM since its inception.

HRH the Infanta Cristina, Director of the International Area at the ”la Caixa” Foundation, emphasized the organization’s commitment:

“This partnership with UNHCR reflects our commitment to improving refugee lives, especially children, through innovative solutions. The private sector must lead not only with funding, but also with advocacy and shared knowledge.”

Looking Forward

With Ethiopia facing ongoing humanitarian pressures, the MOM Project remains a lifeline for refugee families. By scaling up its innovative and community-driven model, the partnership is working to ensure that mothers and children not only survive but thrive, even in the most challenging environments.