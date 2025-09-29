UNDP and China to Establish Global Center for Sustainable Development in Shanghai

At UNDP Headquarters in New York, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) signed a Statement of Intent (SOI) to strengthen their collaboration in supporting developing countries. A key outcome of the agreement is the plan to establish a UNDP Global Center for Sustainable Development (SGCSD) in Shanghai, designed to become a hub for innovation, partnership, and policy research in pursuit of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Building on 45 Years of Collaboration

The announcement comes at a symbolic moment, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the United Nations and UNDP’s 60th anniversary. It also reflects more than four decades of cooperation between UNDP and China, during which both partners have worked together across multiple phases of China’s development journey—ranging from poverty reduction to green growth and international engagement.

Now, both partners are seeking to expand their collaboration outward, focusing on shared learning and South-South cooperation to accelerate sustainable development progress in other parts of the world.

A New Global Platform for Sustainable Development

The Shanghai Global Center for Sustainable Development (SGCSD) will serve as a unique platform within UNDP’s global network, drawing on technical expertise and China’s development experience to help developing countries achieve transformational results.

The Center’s mandate will include:

Accelerating green transitions , including renewable energy adoption and low-carbon pathways.

Promoting the digital economy to foster inclusive growth and innovation.

Supporting sustainable trade and finance to open new opportunities for developing economies.

Providing demand-driven policy research and capacity building , co-created with partner countries.

Mobilizing and aligning financial and technical resources to scale sustainable development solutions.

UNDP and China’s Shared Vision

UNDP’s Acting Administrator, Haoliang Xu, emphasized the Center’s global significance:

“The Centre has the potential to become a major contributor to accelerating sustainable development progress as we approach 2030. By drawing on the city’s experience and long tradition of innovation, we aim to support developing countries through demand-driven policy research, capacity building, co-creation of solutions, and by mobilizing and aligning resources for sustainable development.”

From the Chinese government’s perspective, Wang Wentao, Minister of Commerce, reaffirmed China’s commitment:

“China supports the establishment of a UNDP Global Center for Sustainable Development in Shanghai. China is willing to share its development experience in areas such as green transition, digital economy, and trade. This responds to the urgent needs of developing countries worldwide to achieve green and digital transformation, and will better help developing countries accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

Leveraging Shanghai’s Innovation and Global Role

Shanghai was chosen as the host city given its role as a global financial and trade hub, as well as its long-standing record in innovation and digital transformation. The city is expected to provide the ideal environment for international experts, governments, private sector actors, and civil society to come together in shaping scalable and people-centered development solutions.

A Step Toward 2030

With less than six years to meet the targets of the SDGs, the creation of the SGCSD represents a bold step toward revitalizing multilateral cooperation. By harnessing lessons from China’s own development journey and integrating them with global expertise, the new Center is expected to become a catalyst for inclusive, green, and digital transformations worldwide.