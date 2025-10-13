Morocco and EU Advance Talent Partnership to Boost Fair Mobility in Tourism

The National Forum on Mobility, Skills, and Working Conditions in the Tourism Sector, held on October 7–8, 2025, in Rabat, marked a significant milestone in implementing the Talent Partnership between Morocco and the European Union (EU). Organized jointly by Morocco’s Ministry of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills (MIEPEEC) and the Delegation of the European Union to the Kingdom of Morocco, the forum was supported by the THAMM Plus (Towards a Holistic Approach to Labour Migration Governance and Labour Mobility) project, with technical assistance from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The event brought together over 100 participants from across government institutions, employers’ organizations, training institutes, and social partners from both sides of the Mediterranean. It provided a key platform for dialogue on strengthening fair, safe, and sustainable pathways for labour mobility, particularly in the tourism and hospitality sectors—one of Morocco’s most vital economic industries and a major employer of youth and women.

A Strategic Milestone for the Talent Partnership

The Rabat forum followed two preparatory webinars in May and September 2025, serving as the central meeting of the THAMM Plus National Technical Forum. The initiative forms part of broader efforts by Morocco and the EU to enhance the governance of labour migration, promote decent work, and align skills development with labour market needs under the EU Talent Partnerships framework.

Talent Partnerships—an EU flagship initiative launched in 2021—aim to connect training, employment, and migration policies between Europe and partner countries, creating mutually beneficial opportunities for skilled mobility. Morocco was among the first countries to join, recognizing that labour mobility, when well-governed, can drive innovation, inclusion, and economic growth.

“This forum represents a concrete step toward building fair and mutually advantageous mobility channels that support both the aspirations of Moroccan youth and the evolving needs of the European tourism industry,” said a representative from the EU Delegation to Morocco.

Aligning Skills and Labour Market Needs

During the discussions, participants carried out an in-depth assessment of skill gaps in the hospitality and catering professions, identifying the competencies most in demand in both Moroccan and European labour markets. These include digital skills, sustainable tourism practices, foreign language proficiency, and customer service excellence—key to maintaining competitiveness in a rapidly changing industry.

The dialogue also shed light on structural challenges that hinder fair and inclusive employment in the tourism sector:

Limited recognition of professional qualifications across borders;

Unequal access to social protection for seasonal and migrant workers;

Gaps in occupational safety and health standards ; and

The need to strengthen the attractiveness of tourism jobs, particularly for women and young graduates.

ILO experts stressed that addressing these challenges is crucial to ensuring that labour mobility remains rights-based, transparent, and beneficial for all stakeholders.

“Fair and ethical mobility must go hand in hand with decent working conditions,” noted an ILO technical advisor. “By integrating rights, skills, and employability, the Talent Partnership can serve as a model of cooperation for the region.”

Co-constructing a Roadmap for Fair and Safe Mobility

The forum’s most tangible outcome was the co-creation of a joint operational roadmap—a forward-looking plan that sets out concrete actions to facilitate safe, fair, and mutually beneficial professional mobility between Morocco and the EU.

This roadmap will focus on four main pillars:

Strengthening the attractiveness and resilience of the tourism and hospitality sectors in Morocco and Europe; Upskilling and reskilling young people, ensuring training is aligned with industry needs; Ensuring fair recruitment and decent work conditions for migrant workers; and Enhancing private sector participation, fostering partnerships between Moroccan and European employers.

By prioritizing cooperation, transparency, and shared responsibility, the roadmap seeks to balance labour market demands with the protection of workers’ rights—an approach aligned with both the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Learning from the Ground: Immersion in Vocational Training

A highlight of the event was a field visit to the Tourism and Hospitality Cluster of the Cité des Métiers et des Compétences (CMC) in Rabat–Tamesna, managed by the Office de la Formation Professionnelle et de la Promotion du Travail (OFPPT). Participants explored classrooms, kitchens, and training workshops where learners acquire hands-on experience in culinary arts, hotel management, and sustainable tourism practices.

The visit showcased Morocco’s state-of-the-art vocational training infrastructure, which plays a central role in equipping young people with industry-relevant skills. The OFPPT’s model integrates technical training with soft skills and language development, preparing graduates for regional and international mobility.

“This immersion showed us how Morocco’s vocational training ecosystem is evolving to meet the global tourism industry’s expectations,” said a European participant. “It’s an impressive example of how investment in skills directly translates into employability and competitiveness.”

Gender Inclusion and Youth Empowerment

The forum also emphasized the importance of gender-responsive policies in tourism. Women, who make up a significant portion of the workforce, often face barriers such as precarious contracts and limited access to training and career advancement. The roadmap commits to empowering women and youth through targeted skills development, leadership programs, and fair recruitment practices.

“Investing in women’s and youth skills is not only a matter of fairness—it is a necessity for the sustainability of our tourism economy,” said an official from Morocco’s Ministry of Employment.

Strengthening Bilateral and Regional Cooperation

The THAMM Plus project, jointly implemented by the ILO, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), is a regional initiative that also involves Egypt and Tunisia. It seeks to improve the governance of labour migration and foster mobility partnerships that uphold international labour standards and human rights.

By anchoring its work within this regional framework, Morocco is consolidating its position as a key partner for the EU in Africa on issues of migration, training, and employment. The forum demonstrated that shared responsibility and mutual benefits can drive sustainable mobility models that contribute to both economic growth and social justice.

Looking Ahead

Following the forum, working groups will refine the roadmap into a detailed implementation plan with clear timelines and monitoring mechanisms. The ILO and EU will continue providing technical assistance, policy advice, and capacity-building support to ensure that outcomes are effectively translated into national strategies and training programmes.

The Morocco–EU Talent Partnership is expected to serve as a blueprint for future mobility partnerships in other economic sectors, fostering ethical recruitment, social inclusion, and decent employment opportunities across the Mediterranean.

As participants concluded the event, there was a shared understanding that sustainable tourism is not only about destinations—it is also about the people who make those destinations thrive. Ensuring that their rights, skills, and opportunities are at the heart of policy cooperation will be essential to building a fairer, safer, and more prosperous future for all.