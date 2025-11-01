ILO Report Calls for a Renewed Global Social Contract to Shape a Fairer Future of Work

The International Labour Organization (ILO), through its Bureau for Workers’ Activities (ACTRAV), has unveiled a landmark global report calling for the renewal of the social contract to meet the challenges of a rapidly transforming world of work. Released on 31 October 2025, ahead of the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha, the report — titled “The New Social Contract: Towards the Second Summit for Social Development” — outlines a vision for rebuilding trust, equity, and justice in economies undergoing profound technological, environmental, and social change.

Revisiting the Foundations of Social Justice

The report synthesizes insights from a series of regional and global dialogues convened by ACTRAV in recent years, bringing together trade unions, workers’ organizations, and policy experts from across Africa, the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, Europe, and Central Asia. These dialogues focused on how globalization, automation, climate change, and demographic shifts are reshaping the relationship between workers, employers, and governments — and why the traditional social contract established in the 20th century must evolve.

“This report brings together the voices, experiences, and proposals of trade unions worldwide,” said Maria Helena André, Director of ACTRAV. “Through these regional dialogues, workers have defined shared priorities for advancing social justice and shaping a more inclusive future of work.”

A Call to Rebuild the Social Contract

The concept of a renewed social contract lies at the heart of the report. Originally grounded in the principles of fairness, stability, and social dialogue that underpinned post-war development, this contract has been eroded in recent decades by widening inequality, weakening labour institutions, and the deregulation of work.

The report warns that existing governance systems are no longer equipped to address the challenges posed by the convergence of climate change, digitalization, migration, and geopolitical instability. Without a renewed social compact, it argues, the risks of exclusion, precarity, and social unrest will deepen.

It calls for a human-centred approach to policy-making — one that prioritizes decent work, equal opportunity, and sustainable development over narrow economic interests.

Decent Work and Labour Rights at the Core

According to the report, decent work and labour rights are essential pillars of social justice and must form the backbone of new economic and social policies. It urges governments to adopt pro-employment policies that ensure fair wages, safe working conditions, and strong social protection systems capable of withstanding crises.

Moreover, as economies undergo green and digital transitions, the report emphasizes that these transformations must be just and inclusive. Workers, especially those in vulnerable sectors, must not be left behind in the shift toward clean energy and automation. Instead, they should benefit from reskilling programs, social dialogue, and equitable access to opportunities.

Trade Unions as Agents of Change

The report highlights the indispensable role of trade unions in shaping the new social contract, describing them as “a vital democratic force for equality, resilience, and fairness.” It stresses that unions must themselves evolve — embracing digital tools, engaging youth, and adapting strategies to represent the growing number of informal and gig economy workers.

ACTRAV’s research reveals that in many countries, union renewal is already under way. From Africa’s advocacy for social protection floors to Latin America’s campaigns for climate justice and Asia’s movements for gender equality at work, trade unions are expanding their mandates beyond collective bargaining to address broader social and environmental goals.

Balancing Economic Growth with Human Dignity

In its analysis, the report argues that economic policies must move beyond growth metrics and focus on people-centred outcomes such as well-being, equality, and social cohesion. “A fair economy cannot exist without fairness at work,” the report asserts. It urges policymakers to embed social dialogue at the heart of recovery and transition strategies, ensuring that workers’ voices help shape economic reforms.

The ILO calls for stronger public institutions, inclusive labour markets, and collective action to ensure that economic transitions do not deepen inequality. It also stresses the need for investment in education, skills development, and universal social protection to prepare workers for the jobs of the future.

Preparing for the Second World Summit for Social Development

The release of the report comes as the global community prepares for the Second World Summit for Social Development, to be held in Doha in November 2025. The event will mark three decades since the first summit in Copenhagen (1995), where world leaders pledged to eradicate poverty, promote full employment, and foster social integration.

“This publication presents the collective voice of workers as they prepare for the Second World Summit for Social Development in Doha,” André said. “It reflects the shared conviction that rebuilding the social contract is not only necessary, but possible — through solidarity, dialogue, and renewed commitment to social justice.”

The ILO’s message ahead of the summit is clear: achieving a just transition requires shared responsibility between governments, employers, and workers. Only through a revitalized social contract can societies navigate the twin transitions of technology and climate change while protecting human dignity and ensuring equality for future generations.

A Vision for the Future of Work

The New Social Contract report envisions a world of work grounded in fairness, sustainability, and democracy — where every worker has the right to decent employment, where businesses thrive within ethical frameworks, and where economies serve people, not the other way around.

As André summarized: “Renewing the social contract is not an abstract ideal — it’s a concrete roadmap for resilience, justice, and human dignity in the 21st century.”