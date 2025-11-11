Jordan Leads Global Call to Embed Decent Work in Crisis Recovery at WSSD2

At the Second World Summit for Social Development (WSSD2), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), convened a high-level event that set the tone for a new global consensus: recovery, resilience, and peace must be anchored in decent work principles.

Held under the framework of the United Nations Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, the discussion united ministers, diplomats, labour leaders, and development experts to explore how employment creation, labour rights, and social protection can drive sustainable recovery in crisis-affected and fragile settings.

The dialogue was grounded in ILO Recommendation No. 205 on Decent Work and Employment for Peace and Resilience, and guided by the Humanitarian–Development–Peace (HDP) Nexus, a strategic framework linking emergency response with long-term development.

“Job creation, worker protection, and institution building are not optional – they are the very foundation of peace, recovery, and human dignity,” said Francesco d’Ovidio, Director of the ILO Office for the State of Qatar. “Decent work transforms recovery from a temporary response into a sustainable path toward stability and social cohesion.”

Jordan’s Experience: From Crisis Response to Sustainable Growth

Opening the session, H.E. Wafaa Bani Mustafa, Minister of Social Development of Jordan, underscored her country’s dual role as both a host nation for refugees and a regional model of resilience.

“Despite limited resources and a sensitive geopolitical context, Jordan has managed to balance humanitarian response with sustainable development,” she said. “Our experience shows that institutional resilience, proactive planning, and multi-stakeholder partnerships can transform crises into opportunities.”

Jordan’s leadership in integrating humanitarian assistance with national development planning has long been cited as a best-practice example by international organizations. The country’s experience with the Jordan Compact, which expanded legal employment for Syrian refugees while supporting host communities, was highlighted as a key model for building inclusive and stable labour markets amid crises.

By aligning decent work with its National Employment Strategy and Economic Modernization Vision, Jordan is advancing reforms that promote labour formalization, skills development, and gender equality, while ensuring that growth remains human-centred and socially just.

Syria: Harnessing Human Capital for Recovery

Echoing this sentiment, H.E. Hind Kabawat, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Syria, emphasized that sustainable recovery must be people-driven, grounded in the reintegration and empowerment of displaced populations and returnees.

“Syria’s greatest investment lies in its human capital — a valued asset reflected in the success of our diaspora communities,” she said. “Our approach ensures that social protection and employment initiatives promote inclusive growth and strengthen social cohesion.”

Kabawat called for greater international collaboration to rebuild institutions, expand social safety nets, and create opportunities for youth and women, who are essential to the country’s long-term stability.

The Role of Private Sector and Social Inclusion

The event also highlighted the growing importance of the private sector in fostering self-reliance and entrepreneurship in post-crisis recovery. H.E. Ambassador Tarek El Nabulsi of the League of Arab States noted that small business support, especially for people with disabilities and productive families, helps transition from direct aid to empowerment, enabling individuals to achieve economic independence.

“This approach reflects a broader movement toward integrating decent work principles within market systems,” he said. “It ensures that recovery efforts translate into lasting livelihoods, not temporary relief.”

The discussion emphasized that rebuilding economies in crisis-affected areas requires public–private partnerships that combine social impact with financial sustainability. By fostering entrepreneurship and access to credit, such initiatives can expand formal employment, reduce informality, and enhance resilience at the community level.

Decent Work as a Foundation for Peace and Resilience

Throughout the session, participants reiterated that decent work and social protection are essential building blocks for lasting peace. Speakers agreed that inclusive employment policies not only restore dignity and income but also reduce inequality, prevent renewed conflict, and promote social cohesion.

“People living in fragile and conflict-affected settings want to support and protect themselves and their families,” said Ms. Sheri Ritsema-Anderson, UN Resident Coordinator in Jordan. “Our role is to help them achieve sustainable livelihoods. The shift from humanitarian assistance to long-term resilience must begin as early as possible.”

The event also showcased examples of how labour-intensive recovery programs, vocational training, and social dialogue have strengthened communities in post-conflict environments, from Ukraine to Lebanon.

Voices from the Frontlines: Ukraine and the Fight for Fair Recovery

Mr. Vasyl Shylov, Head of International Relations at the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, described how trade unions have become a “lifeline” for workers navigating the twin crises of conflict and economic instability.

“Recovery should not only be fast — it should be fair,” he said. “Social dialogue between workers, employers, and authorities ensures that recovery is inclusive and just.”

He emphasized that tripartite cooperation has been essential in protecting workers’ rights during wartime, maintaining industrial stability, and rebuilding critical services. The Ukrainian experience, he said, proves that even under extreme conditions, dialogue and solidarity remain key to resilience.

Protecting the Vulnerable: Tackling Child Labour and Informality

Mr. Mohammed Fakhri Farhn Mogdadi, Head of Jordan’s National Council for Family Affairs, called for a comprehensive framework to eliminate child labour. He outlined a multi-layered approach combining strong legislation, prevention programs, and social protection systems, stressing that protecting children from exploitation must remain a national and regional priority.

This aligns with ILO’s ongoing work to combat informality, promote occupational safety, and expand social security coverage, ensuring that every worker — including migrants and informal sector employees — is protected by law.

“Child labour, informality, and unsafe work are not inevitable by-products of crisis — they are challenges that can be overcome through coordinated policy and partnership,” Mogdadi said.

Building Self-Reliance and Social Protection in Displacement Contexts

A UNHCR representative highlighted the importance of promoting self-reliance from the onset of displacement, urging early collaboration between humanitarian and development actors to ensure refugees and host communities alike gain access to employment and vocational training.

“Preparing for return means investing in livelihoods and skills,” the representative said. “Empowerment must start from day one — not after the emergency has passed.”

This integrated approach, they added, ensures that recovery is inclusive, forward-looking, and community-led, ultimately reducing dependency and strengthening resilience.

Partnerships and Shared Responsibility

The session acknowledged the vital contributions of Sweden, the Netherlands, and Germany for their support in advancing decent work initiatives across crisis-affected regions. Their commitment to multilateralism and social justice has been pivotal in scaling up labour market reforms, inclusive job creation, and social protection systems worldwide.

Participants concluded that global recovery efforts must be collaborative and inclusive, uniting governments, international institutions, civil society, and the private sector to ensure that rebuilding economies means rebuilding lives.

“Decent work is more than a policy objective,” said d’Ovidio in closing. “It is the bridge between recovery and peace, between crisis and hope. It ensures that no one is left behind.”

Toward a People-Centered Global Recovery

The high-level dialogue in Jordan reaffirmed the WSSD2’s overarching vision: that economic recovery, peace, and human dignity are inseparable from decent work. Integrating employment, labour rights, and social protection into crisis recovery strategies is not merely an economic imperative — it is a moral one.

As countries rebuild from conflict, pandemic, and climate disasters, the message from Jordan is clear: true resilience begins when people have decent jobs, fair wages, and secure futures.