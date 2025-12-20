UN Experts Condemn Spain’s Winter Eviction of 400 Migrants from Badalona Site

UN human rights experts have strongly condemned the eviction of more than 400 migrants from the B9 informal settlement in Badalona, carried out on 17 December, warning that the action has pushed hundreds of vulnerable people into homelessness during winter, without any alternative housing arrangements in place.

“The eviction is pushing hundreds of vulnerable individuals into homelessness in the middle of winter, without any adequate alternative housing offered by municipal authorities,” the experts said, stressing that Spain pressed ahead despite repeated appeals to delay the eviction until proper accommodation could be secured.

Largest Informal Settlement in Catalonia Cleared Without Alternatives

The B9 settlement—housed in a former secondary school—was home to 400–500 migrants, making it the largest informal migrant settlement in Catalonia. It had long served as a refuge for people who lacked access to the formal housing system.

Only around 30 residents considered very vulnerable—including individuals with significant medical needs—were expected to receive short-term emergency shelter. The remaining residents, the experts warned, were left with nowhere to go.

Most of those evicted are migrants from West and sub-Saharan African countries, including women, older persons and those with health concerns. Many have previously been displaced from industrial warehouses in the same area and now face yet another forced eviction, with the Badalona City Council maintaining a policy of providing no housing alternatives.

“With no alternative housing provided, the vast majority of those evicted has no choice but to seek again refugee in other informal settlements or to camp in the open,” the experts cautioned.

Eviction Violates Human Rights Obligations, Experts Say

The UN experts stressed that international human rights law is unequivocal:“Evicting a person in the middle of winter into homelessness is a serious violation of the right to adequate housing,” they said. They further warned that repeated evictions without alternatives may constitute cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, which is strictly prohibited.

The eviction followed a 4 December 2025 ruling by Barcelona’s Administrative-Contentious Court No. 11, which granted the municipality 15 days to clear the building. However, the decision did not require authorities to ensure that all affected individuals would receive adequate housing, contradicting the minimum standards set by international human rights frameworks.

“We are seeing a cycle of eviction, homelessness, unsafe and substandard living conditions,” the experts said. “This is a structural failure, and it requires an urgent, rights-based response—not more evictions.”

Officials Accused of Fueling Stigma Against Migrants

UN experts also criticized the stigmatizing rhetoric surrounding the eviction. Some public authorities described the residents as a threat to public safety, labeling them “criminals” or “violent” despite the absence of evidence.

“Such rhetoric is unacceptable, discriminatory, and deeply harmful,” they said. “Migrants face compounded barriers to accessing adequate housing, and public authorities must counter discrimination—not fuel it.”

Urgent Call for Adequate Housing and Rights-Based Solutions

The experts urged Spain to ensure that all evicted individuals are provided with safe, adequate housing, in line with international human rights obligations. They emphasized the need for a coordinated, humanitarian approach, noting that the current cycle of displacement cannot continue.

“We will continue to monitor the situation,” they said. “We urge the authorities to guarantee housing that protects the rights and dignity of all evicted persons.”