PNG Launches AgriConnect to Transform Farming and Create 1M Rural Jobs

Papua New Guinea has launched a major international agricultural initiative aimed at transforming small-scale farming into a driver of economic growth, employment and food security.

The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) joined the Government of Papua New Guinea, the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to launch the AgriConnect Project in Goroka, marking a significant step toward modernizing the country’s agri-food sector.

The initiative will support small-scale farmers by strengthening agribusiness ecosystems, improving market access and integrating producers into domestic and global food value chains.

Transforming small-scale farming into an economic engine

AgriConnect is a global initiative designed to make smallholder farming more productive and commercially viable by linking farmers with agribusinesses, service providers and buyers.

In Papua New Guinea, the programme will focus on transforming the country’s agri-food system by creating stronger connections between farmers and markets while supporting agricultural entrepreneurship.

“IFAD has extensive experience in connecting small-scale farmers to markets and strengthening food value chains that lead to increased yields and higher incomes,” said Reehana Raza, IFAD Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.

“We value our partnership with the World Bank Group to support these goals and broaden the impact of our institutions.”

PACD-2 project to boost commercialization and diversification

As part of the initiative, IFAD and the World Bank will co-finance the Papua New Guinea Agriculture Commercialization and Diversification Phase 2 (PACD-2) project.

PACD-2 represents the first AgriConnect collaboration between IFAD and the World Bank in the Asia-Pacific region, and will build on previous investments aimed at strengthening agricultural value chains.

The programme is expected to support the commercialization and diversification of agricultural production, helping farmers transition from subsistence agriculture toward market-oriented farming.

Supporting PNG’s goal of one million rural jobs

AgriConnect aligns with Papua New Guinea’s National Agriculture Sector Plan (NASP) 2024–2033, which aims to generate one million rural jobs by 2033.

The initiative will address major barriers limiting agricultural investment and productivity, including:

Digital agriculture technologies linking farmers with service providers and buyers

Aggregation models connecting small-scale farmers with agribusinesses

De-risking financial instruments to encourage investment

Policy and regulatory reforms to reduce the cost of doing business

By strengthening these areas, the programme aims to make agriculture a major source of employment and economic development in rural areas.

Expanding market access and rural infrastructure

IFAD has already been working with Papua New Guinea to support rural farmers through investments in feeder roads, agricultural extension services and improved access to finance.

These efforts help smallholders connect with markets and participate in the country’s growing food economy.

“In PNG, IFAD supports small-scale farmers through investments in rural feeder roads and improved agricultural extension services,” said Jing Pacturan, IFAD Country Director for Papua New Guinea.

“This enables farmers to connect to markets and become active participants in a thriving food economy.”

The PACD-2 programme will scale up these efforts, expanding support to more farmers and strengthening the country’s agricultural sector.

Global initiative targeting millions of farmers

The AgriConnect initiative forms part of a broader global strategy by IFAD to improve livelihoods for rural communities.

At the initiative’s announcement in October 2025, IFAD President Alvaro Lario pledged that the programme would reach at least 70 million small-scale farmers worldwide by 2030, helping increase incomes, productivity and market access.

Through partnerships with governments, development banks and private sector actors, AgriConnect aims to make agriculture more resilient, profitable and sustainable, while strengthening global food security.