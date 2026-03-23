How Smarter Water Management Can Secure Food for 10 Billion People

In a world heading toward 10 billion people, the question is no longer just how to grow more food, but how to use water better. A major World Bank Group report, developed with input from institutions like Purdue University, the University of Cambridge, Wageningen University, the International Rice Research Institute, and the World Resources Institute, argues that the future of food security depends on transforming how water is managed in agriculture.

The report highlights a surprising reality. Globally, enough food is already produced to feed everyone. Yet this production depends heavily on unsustainable water use. In some places, water is overused, damaging ecosystems and depleting resources. In others, water is underused, limiting farming potential and economic growth. This imbalance means current systems cannot sustainably support the population expected by 2050.

The Hidden Role of Water in Agriculture

Water in agriculture is not just about irrigation canals or dams. It includes rainfall stored in soil and water drawn from rivers and underground sources. These systems are connected, but they are often managed separately, leading to inefficiencies.

The report explains that the real challenge is not simply using more or less water, but using it wisely. Crops need water at the right time and in the right quantity. When managed well, water can increase yields, reduce risks from drought, and make farming more reliable. When mismanaged, it leads to wasted resources and lower productivity.

Different Countries, Different Challenges

One key idea in the report is that there is no single solution for every country. It introduces a simple framework based on two factors: how much water a country has and whether it imports or exports food.

Countries with plenty of water but low food production can expand agriculture responsibly. Water-scarce countries that export crops face a tougher situation, as they may be using water they cannot afford to lose. Others that lack both water and food security must rely more on trade while improving efficiency and diversifying their economies.

This approach helps governments make smarter, tailored decisions instead of following one-size-fits-all policies.

Big Opportunities for Jobs and Growth

Better water management is not just about food. It can also boost economies and create jobs. The report shows that improving agricultural water systems can increase productivity, reduce poverty, and strengthen rural communities.

In regions like Sub-Saharan Africa, where water resources are often underused, expanding irrigation could create millions of jobs. It can also shift farming from subsistence to more profitable, market-oriented production, opening up opportunities across supply chains.

At the same time, improved water use can protect the environment by reducing pressure on land and conserving ecosystems.

Technology and Investment Can Drive Change

New technologies are making it easier to manage water efficiently. Satellite data, artificial intelligence, and digital tools can track water use, monitor crops, and help farmers make better decisions. In some regions, machine learning is even being used to identify new areas suitable for irrigation.

However, technology alone is not enough. The report stresses the need for better financing and stronger institutions. Governments already spend large amounts on agriculture, but much of it supports inefficient practices. Redirecting these funds toward smarter water use could have a major impact.

The private sector also has a role to play, especially in providing services, equipment, and innovative financing solutions.

Water as Opportunity, Not Constraint

The report delivers a clear message. Water should not be seen only as a limitation, but as a powerful opportunity. When managed properly, it can support food production, create jobs, and protect the environment at the same time.

Feeding the world in the coming decades will depend on better choices about how water is used and where food is grown. The decisions made today will shape whether water becomes a source of stability and growth or a growing crisis for future generations.