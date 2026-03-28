WMO Rolls Out Advanced Flood Forecasting System in Central Africa as Climate Risks Intensify

With floods growing more frequent and destructive across Central Africa, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is spearheading a major regional effort to strengthen early warning and flood forecasting systems, deploying an advanced tool designed to save lives and reduce economic losses.

The initiative centers on the expansion of the FANFAR river flood forecasting system, a cutting-edge hydrological platform that provides 10-day flood risk forecasts across major African river basins.

Rising Flood Threats Put Millions at Risk

Central Africa has seen a sharp escalation in flood impacts in recent years. In 2024 alone:

Chad: 1.9 million people affected

Democratic Republic of Congo: 1.2 million people affected

These disasters have:

Destroyed homes and infrastructure

Disrupted agriculture and food systems

Displaced communities and strained emergency response capacities

Experts warn that climate change is intensifying rainfall variability and extreme weather events, making robust forecasting systems more critical than ever.

FANFAR: A Data-Driven Flood Prediction Tool

The FANFAR system represents a major leap forward in flood risk management by combining:

Hydrological modelling of river basins (including Congo, Niger, Senegal, Chad, and Tanganyika systems)

Meteorological forecasts

Real-time and historical hydrometeorological data

The platform delivers:

River flood forecasts up to 10 days in advance

Actionable insights for governments and emergency agencies

Decision-support tools for early warning systems

This enables authorities to shift from reactive disaster response to proactive risk management.

Regional Collaboration Gains Momentum

To accelerate implementation, a three-day regional workshop (10–12 March 2026) was held in Yaoundé, Cameroon, marking the first coordinated effort of its kind in Central Africa.

The workshop brought together:

National meteorological and hydrological services from ECCAS member states

Regional institutions including CICOS , RSMC Yaoundé , and CAPC

Technical partners such as AGRHYMET and SMHI

Participants focused on:

Improving data exchange and management systems

Understanding FANFAR’s modelling and operational requirements

Strengthening regional coordination mechanisms

Data: The Backbone of Early Warning Systems

A key outcome of the workshop was a strong consensus on the need for:

High-quality, accessible hydrometeorological data

Standardized data-sharing frameworks across countries

Improved metadata and historical time series collection

Participants agreed to:

Provide station-level data to support system customization

Develop quality control mechanisms for national observation networks

This reflects a broader recognition that accurate forecasting depends on strong data ecosystems.

Building on West Africa’s Success

FANFAR has already been successfully implemented in West Africa, where it has improved:

Flood monitoring accuracy

Early warning dissemination

Regional disaster preparedness

Its expansion into Central Africa aims to replicate and scale these benefits, tailoring the system to the region’s unique river systems and climate dynamics.

Integrated Global Systems for Better Forecasting

The project aligns with global meteorological frameworks, ensuring interoperability and long-term sustainability:

WIGOS (WMO Integrated Global Observing System)

WIS (WMO Information System)

WHOS (WMO Hydrological Observing System)

Supported by advanced databases like MCH (Meteorology, Climatology and Hydrology Database)

This integration ensures that Central Africa’s systems are connected to global data networks, enhancing forecasting precision.

Backed by Climate Risk Financing

The initiative is funded under the CREWS (Climate Risk and Early Warning Systems) Central Africa project, which focuses on:

Strengthening climate resilience

Expanding early warning coverage

Supporting vulnerable regions

Additional technical and operational support will continue over the next two years, ensuring sustained capacity-building.

A Critical Step Toward Climate Resilience

As floods become a recurring threat across Central Africa, the rollout of FANFAR represents:

A shift toward science-based disaster preparedness

Strengthened regional cooperation

Enhanced ability to protect lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure

By combining advanced modelling, data integration, and institutional collaboration, the initiative positions Central Africa to better anticipate and respond to one of its most pressing climate challenges.