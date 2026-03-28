Bengal's Political Tensions: Ram Navami Controversies

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday vehemently criticized the BJP, labeling it a 'party of rioters' amidst accusations of instigating violence during recent Ram Navami rallies in West Bengal.

Speaking at a poll rally in Labhpur, Banerjee maintained that the people of Bengal have traditionally celebrated festivals cordially, questioning why such violence occurs during Ram Navami. Recent clashes, marked by stone-pelting and arson, occurred in Murshidabad, leading to tense situations and the arrest of 30 individuals.

Banerjee further accused the BJP of causing voter suppression and neglecting development initiatives in Bengal, while also highlighting the TMC's commitment to addressing these issues. A minor fire incident occurred at the rally site post-event, with no injuries reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)