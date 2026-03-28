Pakistan PM's Diplomatic Push for Peace in West Asia

In a significant diplomatic move, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in detailed discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian regarding the escalating hostilities in West Asia. Over the course of an hour-long phone call, the leaders highlighted the importance of fostering peace and addressed the rising tensions induced by Israeli actions against Iran.

The conversation underscored Pakistan's concerted diplomatic approach involving the United States, Gulf nations, and other Islamic countries to facilitate peace talks. Sharif emphasized Pakistan's strong condemnation of recent Israeli strikes on Iran and expressed deep concern over the tragic loss of over 1,900 lives, offering condolences and solidarity to the Iranian people.

In a display of diplomatic synergy, Pakistani initiatives are set to continue as the nation prepares to host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkiye for further dialogue on de-escalating regional tensions. This endeavor signals Pakistan's active role in pursuing stability and reconciliation in the conflict-ridden West Asian region.

(With inputs from agencies.)