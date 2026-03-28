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Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:51 IST
Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.
  • Country:
  • India

Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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