Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:51 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:51 IST
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Over 60 new faces fielded by DMK for Apr 23 TN polls, says party chief Stalin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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