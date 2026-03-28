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Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Oli's Arrest

Protests erupted across Nepal after CPN-UML chair K P Sharma Oli's arrest. He was detained for his part in the suppression of last year's Gen Z movement. Demonstrators demanded his release, accusing the government of political revenge, as tensions rise amid calls for justice and adherence to the rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:53 IST
Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Oli's Arrest
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  • Nepal

On Saturday, CPN-UML members staged protests across Nepal, opposing the arrest of party chair and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak were detained for allegedly suppressing last year's Gen Z movement, which resulted in multiple fatalities.

Protesters rallied in various areas, demanding their release and denouncing the government's actions as political retaliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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