Protests Erupt in Nepal Over Oli's Arrest
Protests erupted across Nepal after CPN-UML chair K P Sharma Oli's arrest. He was detained for his part in the suppression of last year's Gen Z movement. Demonstrators demanded his release, accusing the government of political revenge, as tensions rise amid calls for justice and adherence to the rule of law.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:53 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
On Saturday, CPN-UML members staged protests across Nepal, opposing the arrest of party chair and former Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.
Oli and former home minister Ramesh Lekhak were detained for allegedly suppressing last year's Gen Z movement, which resulted in multiple fatalities.
Protesters rallied in various areas, demanding their release and denouncing the government's actions as political retaliation.
(With inputs from agencies.)