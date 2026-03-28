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Outcry Over Alleged Crimes of Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar calls for capital punishment for Ashok Kharat, accused of sexual crimes. Kharat is linked to multiple FIRs. Mungantiwar emphasizes strong legal repercussions to deter future offenses. Meanwhile, calls for transparency surface amid controversies involving political figures' alleged connections to Kharat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-03-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 15:54 IST
Outcry Over Alleged Crimes of Self-Styled Godman Ashok Kharat
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  • India

Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar advocated for the death penalty for Ashok Kharat, a self-styled godman accused of sexual assault and other crimes over the last three years.

Since Kharat's arrest on March 18, he has been implicated in eight FIRs, prompting demands for severe punishment to deter similar offenses. Mungantiwar condemned Kharat's actions as disgraceful to Maharashtra's values.

Simultaneously, political controversies emerged, with calls for transparency about politicians' ties to Kharat. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to disclose the identities of MLAs linked to Kharat amidst ongoing scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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