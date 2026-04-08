Spain’s Housing Crisis Is Restricting Migration and Limiting Economic Potential

Spain’s housing boom is doing more than raising rents and home prices, it is quietly reshaping the country’s economy. A new study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), led by economists Ha Nguyen, Ashwini Arulrajhan, Carlo Pizzinelli, and Ippei Shibata, shows that rising housing costs are making it harder for people to move to places with better job opportunities.

In simple terms, people are not moving to where the jobs are, not because they don’t want to, but because they can’t afford to live there. This is creating a serious problem for economic growth and regional balance.

Why Moving Matters for the Economy

In any country, workers moving from low-income or high-unemployment areas to more productive regions help the economy grow. It allows businesses to find talent and helps reduce inequality between regions.

But in Spain, this movement is slowing down. The study finds that despite better job prospects in cities like Madrid or Barcelona, many people are staying put. The main reason is clear: housing is too expensive.

When the cost of living rises faster than wages, even a better job may not be enough to justify moving. This breaks a key link in how economies normally adjust and grow.

How High Prices Block Opportunity

The study finds a strong link between house prices and migration. When housing prices rise in a destination region, fewer people move there. A 10 percent increase in house prices can reduce migration into that region by about 4 percent.

At the same time, high prices in a person’s home region can push them to leave. But here’s the catch: they may still not be able to afford moving to better regions, which creates a bottleneck.

So, people are being pushed out of expensive places, but not necessarily pulled into more productive ones. This slows down the overall movement of workers and limits economic efficiency.

Young People and Migrants Hit the Hardest

Not everyone is affected equally. Young people and foreign-born residents feel the impact of rising housing costs the most.

These groups are less likely to own homes and more likely to rent. That makes them more sensitive to price increases. In fact, rental costs have an even stronger effect on migration than house purchase prices.

This is important because these same groups make up a large share of people who move within Spain. If they cannot afford to move, overall migration drops sharply.

The Hidden Cost for Growth

The economic impact may seem small at first, but it adds up. The study estimates that if housing prices in Spain’s most productive regions had grown more slowly, around 63,000 more workers could have moved there in recent years.

That would have boosted economic output, even if only slightly in percentage terms. Over time, these gains could become much larger, especially as more people move to high-productivity areas.

There are also longer-term effects not fully captured in the study. When skilled workers cluster in certain regions, they can drive innovation and productivity even further. By blocking this movement, high housing costs may be limiting future growth.

What Needs to Change

The message for policymakers is straightforward. Housing is not just a social issue, it is an economic one.

To fix the problem, Spain needs to increase housing supply in high-demand areas, so prices become more affordable. At the same time, improving job opportunities in less developed regions can reduce the pressure to move.

Without action, the gap between where people live and where opportunities exist will continue to grow. And when workers cannot afford to move, the entire economy pays the price.