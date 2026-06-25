ADB Approves $42 Million to Grow India's Bamboo Industry

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$42.2 million Small Expenditure Financing Facility (SEFF) to support the development of the bamboo industry across India's northeastern states, with the goal of increasing agricultural productivity, creating rural jobs and reducing the country's reliance on bamboo imports.

The programme will fund community-based projects in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura, helping improve the cultivation, management and commercial use of bamboo. The investment is expected to strengthen local value chains while creating new employment opportunities, particularly for women and rural communities. A key feature of the initiative is the establishment of at least one women-led bamboo manufacturing facility in each of the six participating states, encouraging greater participation of women in the sector from production to processing and manufacturing.

Project aims to expand rural incomes and private investment

ADB said the financing will support a series of subprojects covering bamboo cultivation, processing, marketing and value addition. The programme is designed to encourage greater private sector participation while creating stronger links between producers, manufacturers and markets.

ADB Country Director for India Mio Oka said India's rich bamboo resources present a major opportunity to build competitive industrial value chains that can stimulate trade, attract investment and improve rural infrastructure.

She said expanding bamboo-based industries will provide rural households with additional income sources, reducing their dependence on crops that are vulnerable to natural disasters and helping strengthen economic resilience across the region.

Initiative supports National Bamboo Mission goals

Although India is home to around 39 per cent of the world's forest bamboo, the country's bamboo industry remains underdeveloped and continues to depend on imports to meet domestic demand.

The new financing aligns with the National Bamboo Mission and seeks to improve bamboo cultivation, production and marketing while expanding access to finance for entrepreneurs and private investors.

The project will also strengthen the capacity of the National Bamboo Mission and State Bamboo Missions through technical support, bamboo resource mapping, research, training programmes, project design, procurement assistance and digital solutions that improve the efficiency of the bamboo value chain.

ADB said these measures are expected to help unlock the commercial potential of bamboo while supporting sustainable livelihoods and long-term economic development in Northeast India.