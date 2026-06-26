ILO Programme Boosts Green Skills for Lao TVET Students

Teachers and students at Luangprabang Technical Vocational College in the Lao People's Democratic Republic have expanded their technical knowledge through a specialised online training programme focused on electrical and electronic technology and new energy vehicles (NEVs). The initiative was supported by the International Labour Organization (ILO) under its partnership with China to strengthen skills development across ASEAN through South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

The programme brought together 17 teachers and 33 students for two weeks of online learning from 15 to 26 June 2026. Experts from China's Qingdao Technicians College delivered the training, sharing technical knowledge designed to help participants build practical skills that match the changing needs of modern industries. The initiative forms part of wider efforts to promote green skills and prepare vocational education institutions for emerging technologies, particularly in areas linked to cleaner energy and sustainable transport.

Practical training focuses on modern industrial technologies

Participants received in-depth instruction in electrical and electronic technology, covering motor forward and reverse control circuit schematic diagrams as well as the fundamentals of Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), which are widely used in industrial automation. A major part of the programme introduced learners to new energy vehicle technology, an area experiencing rapid global growth as countries transition towards cleaner transport systems. The sessions covered charging systems, servicing of high-voltage batteries, maintenance of high- and low-voltage control systems, and engine system servicing.

Alongside technical lessons, the programme placed strong emphasis on occupational safety. Teachers and students improved their understanding of safe working practices when handling electrical systems and high-voltage components used in modern electric vehicles, helping prepare them for workplace environments where safety standards are increasingly important. The training was designed not only to improve technical competence but also to strengthen the ability of vocational education providers to respond to evolving labour market demands and support the country's transition towards greener industries.

South-South cooperation to support future workforce development

Representatives from both participating institutions welcomed the programme and highlighted the value of international cooperation in strengthening vocational education. Liu Xingyi, Vice President of Qingdao Technicians College, and Anouvong Sisouphan, Deputy Director of Luangprabang Technical Vocational College, thanked the ILO/China Partnership Project for providing technical support that has expanded opportunities for knowledge exchange and strengthened collaboration between the two institutions.

The partners said the programme has reinforced the South-South cooperation network while creating new opportunities to improve teaching quality and institutional capacity. They also expressed their commitment to continuing cooperation through trainer exchanges, technical collaboration and joint efforts to develop highly skilled workers capable of meeting the needs of industries in the Lao People's Democratic Republic.

Under the broader ILO/China Partnership Programme on Skills Development, both colleges will continue working together to strengthen vocational education, improve the quality of technical training and support the development of a workforce equipped for future technologies and sustainable economic growth. By combining international expertise with local capacity building, the initiative is expected to help prepare students and educators for emerging opportunities in green industries while contributing to the country's long-term skills development goals.