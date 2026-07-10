ILO and India Strengthen Cooperation on Safe Overseas Employment

The International Labour Organization (ILO) Country Office for India brought together government officials and key institutions on 6 July 2026 to discuss ways to strengthen safe, orderly and fair labour migration. The stakeholder consultation focused on the project "Promoting Safe Employment Pathways and Fair Recruitment Practices", which supports better protection for workers seeking overseas employment.

The meeting created a platform for government agencies and development partners to exchange ideas, identify priorities and build closer cooperation to improve labour mobility. The initiative is supported by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

ILO Country Office for India Director Michiko Miyamoto opened the consultation by highlighting the importance of coordinated efforts among government institutions and development partners. She said stronger collaboration is essential for promoting fair recruitment practices and protecting workers throughout every stage of the migration journey.

Government Agencies Discuss Skills and Fair Recruitment

The project team, led by Technical Officer Yukari Kanamori and National Project Coordinator Radhika Sunger, presented the project's objectives, planned activities and implementation strategy. Their presentation outlined measures designed to improve recruitment systems while creating safer employment pathways for Indian workers moving abroad.

Senior representatives from the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of External Affairs, National Council of Vocational Education and Training, and the National Skill Development Corporation shared updates on their ongoing work. Discussions covered skills development, international workforce mobility and recruitment systems that can better support Indian workers seeking overseas opportunities. Participants also exchanged views on how the project can strengthen existing government programmes rather than duplicate them, ensuring that future activities fit national priorities.

India-Canada Migration Corridor Takes Centre Stage

A major focus of the consultation was improving skills recognition and promoting fair recruitment practices within the India-Canada labour migration corridor. Government representatives identified sectors and occupations with strong international employment potential while also suggesting geographic priorities and institutions that could contribute to successful implementation. The discussions highlighted the importance of building stronger partnerships that help workers access overseas jobs through transparent recruitment processes while reducing the risks often associated with international migration.

The consultation concluded with a shared commitment to continue working together throughout the project's implementation. Participants agreed that regular engagement between the ILO and government partners will help strengthen safe labour migration systems and create better employment opportunities for Indian workers while supporting responsible recruitment practices between India and Canada.