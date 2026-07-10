Jordan and ILO Launch New Programme to Strengthen Garment Workers’ Rights

Jordan has joined hands with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to launch a new cooperation programme designed to improve working conditions across the country's garment industry while strengthening labour protections and workplace standards. The agreement begins with an immediate three-month technical support programme in July 2026, followed by a broader 18-month initiative running from August 2026 through January 2028.

The new effort comes after Jordan's Ministry of Labour requested technical assistance from the ILO to reinforce labour governance, protect workers, and improve compliance across the garment sector. The government has committed financial resources to the programme while consulting employers, workers' organizations and other national institutions to shape the initiative.

Focus on Worker Protection and Better Labour Systems

The first phase of the programme will focus on practical steps to quickly improve workers' experience while strengthening government oversight. The ILO will assist Jordan in improving worker grievance mechanisms, supporting a worker welfare and support centre, strengthening workers' organizations, and introducing a more risk-based labour inspection system.

The programme will also help enhance the Ministry of Labour's Himaya complaint and referral platform, encourage closer cooperation between government agencies, civil society groups and development partners, and review recruitment and labour migration practices. Extra attention will be given to preventing forced labour by sharing knowledge and tools, assessing labour risks, and creating an early-warning system to identify problems before they become more serious. International buyers will also be involved through structured discussions focused on responsible sourcing and stronger labour standards.

Support for Factories Facing US Trade Restrictions

A key part of the programme will address the challenges facing two Jordanian garment factories affected by recent Withhold Release Orders issued by the United States Customs and Border Protection. The ILO will provide targeted technical assistance to strengthen corrective actions, improve remediation efforts, and reduce future labour rights risks through stronger institutional systems.

Jordan's Minister of Labour, Prof. Nidal Katamine, said the agreement reflects the government's commitment to responding quickly and openly while protecting workers' rights and maintaining confidence in the country's garment industry. He said Jordan intends to continue working closely with the ILO and social partners to support businesses in meeting their responsibilities while preserving the country's reputation as a reliable sourcing destination.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Dr. Ruba Jaradat welcomed Jordan's decision to move forward with the cooperation programme, describing it as an important opportunity to strengthen labour inspection, fair recruitment, social dialogue, access to remedy and workplace protections across the sector. She said the ILO remains committed to working alongside the government, employers and workers to build stronger labour systems that can support the garment industry's future. The cooperation programme builds on Jordan's partnership with the ILO and supports the goals set out in the Decent Work Country Programme for Jordan 2026–2027.