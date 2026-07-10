ILO and EU Deepen Partnership for Fairer Future of Work

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the European Commission have agreed to strengthen their partnership to help ensure that global economic and technological changes create more quality jobs, stronger labour markets and greater social inclusion.

The agreement was reached during the 17th EU-ILO High-level Meeting, co-chaired by ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo and European Commission Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu. Senior representatives from both organisations discussed how closer cooperation can address growing global challenges, including geopolitical tensions, climate change, demographic shifts and the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. Building on their 2021 cooperation framework, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to multilateral cooperation, international labour standards and decent work while identifying new priorities to guide future collaboration.

AI, Trade and Skills Among Key Priorities

One of the central themes of the discussions was the growing influence of artificial intelligence on the world of work. Participants agreed that AI governance should remain human-centred, protecting existing jobs while creating new employment opportunities. They also highlighted the need for stronger international cooperation on AI regulation, workforce skills and labour market institutions that can help workers adapt to technological change.

Another roundtable focused on trade and decent work, where participants stressed that trade policies aligned with international labour standards can improve working conditions and support sustainable economic growth. They called for closer coordination between the European Union's trade and investment policies and the ILO's expertise to strengthen labour rights throughout global supply chains and support partner countries in implementing labour standards.

Discussions also explored ways to combine the European Union's financial resources with the ILO's technical knowledge and tripartite approach to expand social protection, improve workforce skills, support fair transitions and strengthen labour market resilience worldwide.

Shared Commitment to Inclusive Economic Growth

ILO Director-General Gilbert F. Houngbo said the European Commission remains an important partner in advancing social justice both inside and outside the European Union. He noted that as the world of work continues to change, stronger cooperation is needed to expand access to decent work, protect workers, support sustainable businesses and promote fair transitions.

European Commission Executive Vice-President Roxana Mînzatu said the partnership is becoming even more important as countries face multiple global transformations. She stressed that social justice, decent work and fundamental labour rights must remain the foundation of resilient and competitive economies, adding that technological and economic change should benefit people through quality jobs and strong social dialogue.

The meeting concluded with both organisations reaffirming that international cooperation remains essential for building more inclusive, resilient and sustainable economies while ensuring that the benefits of global transitions are shared more fairly across societies.