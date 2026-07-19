How Zambia's Japan-Backed E-Waste Project Could Power Green Jobs and a Circular Economy Future

Zambia's newly launched Japan-funded Sustainable E-Waste Management for Youth Employment Project is more than an environmental programme, it is a strategic effort to connect the country's green transition with job creation, industrial development and skills building. Implemented by the Government of Zambia, the Government of Japan and the International Labour Organization (ILO), the initiative seeks to address the growing challenge of electronic waste while creating employment opportunities for youth, women and persons with disabilities. As Zambia pursues economic diversification beyond mining, the project signals a policy shift towards using the circular economy as a new engine of sustainable growth.

From Electronic Waste to a New Green Economy

Electronic waste is becoming one of the fastest-growing waste streams globally as mobile phones, computers and household electronics are replaced more frequently. Without proper recycling systems, discarded electronic equipment can contaminate soil and water with hazardous substances while wasting valuable materials that can be recovered and reused.

The project positions e-waste not as a disposal problem but as an economic resource. By promoting recycling, refurbishment, repair services and responsible material recovery, Zambia can begin building an entirely new green value chain. This supports the country's broader ambitions to diversify its economy while reducing environmental degradation.

For Zambia, this creates an opportunity to establish a formal recycling industry that can generate new businesses, reduce dependence on imported raw materials and improve resource efficiency. It also aligns with the global shift toward circular economy models, where products remain in use for longer and waste is treated as a productive asset rather than a liability.

Creating Jobs While Preparing Zambia's Future Workforce

Youth unemployment continues to be one of Zambia's most pressing socio-economic challenges. Although many young people enter the labour market each year, opportunities in formal employment remain limited.

The project's emphasis on vocational training, entrepreneurship and green enterprise development directly addresses this gap. By equipping participants with technical skills in electronics repair, recycling technologies, waste management and business development, the programme creates pathways into industries that are expected to grow as environmental regulations become stricter worldwide.

Its focus on women and persons with disabilities also strengthens labour market inclusion by targeting groups that often face barriers to employment. Rather than providing short-term employment support, the initiative aims to build long-term employability through practical skills that remain relevant as Zambia's economy evolves.

If successfully implemented, the programme could become a model for integrating workforce development with climate and environmental policy.

What It Means for Policymakers and Stakeholders

For Zambian policymakers, the project provides an opportunity to strengthen national policies on waste management, environmental protection and green industrial development. However, skills training alone will not create a sustainable e-waste industry. Authorities will also need to develop effective collection systems, recycling regulations, licensing standards and incentives that encourage businesses to invest in the sector.

The initiative also supports Zambia's commitments toward sustainable development and climate resilience while complementing national employment and industrialisation strategies. Policymakers will likely view the programme as a pilot that could be expanded nationally if measurable employment and environmental outcomes are achieved.

For the private sector, the project opens opportunities in recycling plants, electronics refurbishment, collection services, logistics, repair businesses and green entrepreneurship. Companies that invest early in sustainable waste management may benefit from increasing demand for environmentally responsible products and services.

For workers and trade unions, the programme highlights the importance of ensuring that green jobs are also decent jobs. Safe handling of hazardous electronic waste, occupational health standards and labour protections will be essential if the sector expands.

For international development partners, including Japan and the ILO, the initiative demonstrates how environmental programmes can simultaneously advance employment, inclusion and economic development. If successful, the model could inform similar projects across Southern Africa.

Can Zambia Build a Sustainable Circular Economy?

The long-term success of the initiative will depend on implementation rather than its launch. Several challenges remain.

A commercially viable e-waste industry requires consistent supplies of recyclable materials, reliable collection networks, supportive regulations and sufficient private investment. Public awareness will also be critical, as households and businesses must be encouraged to dispose of electronic products through formal collection channels instead of informal dumping.

Another key question is whether newly trained participants will secure sustainable employment or establish profitable green enterprises after completing the programme. Measuring long-term business creation, employment outcomes and environmental improvements will ultimately determine the project's success.

Nevertheless, the partnership represents an important step towards integrating environmental sustainability with economic policy. Instead of treating climate action and employment as separate priorities, Zambia is testing a development model that combines both.

If the programme succeeds, it could strengthen Zambia's position as a regional leader in circular economy development while providing policymakers with evidence that green industries can contribute to economic diversification, social inclusion and environmental protection simultaneously. For businesses, workers and development partners alike, the project offers a glimpse of how Africa's growing green economy could become an increasingly important source of investment, innovation and decent employment.