IFAD Backs Afghan Livestock Families With New Rural Support Project

Rural families across Afghanistan who depend on livestock for their livelihoods are set to receive fresh support through a new initiative from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), designed to improve incomes, strengthen food security and help communities cope with growing climate pressures.

The Crisis Response Initiative Supplementary Financing (CRISF) project will be implemented by the Dutch Committee for Afghanistan (DCA) and is expected to benefit 50,000 livestock-keeping families, covering around 425,000 people in 13 provinces. The programme builds on the progress made through IFAD's earlier emergency rural support projects, which helped thousands of households recover from years of economic hardship and climate-related challenges.

Building on Proven Results

According to IFAD Country Director for Afghanistan Jing Pacturan, every family supported through the project represents an investment in a stronger and more self-reliant rural economy. She said earlier programmes showed that sustained support can create meaningful improvements for farming communities despite difficult conditions.

Between 2021 and 2024, IFAD's previous initiatives reached more than 175,000 households by connecting livestock owners with veterinary services, practical training and better market opportunities while improving the health of nearly nine million animals. An assessment carried out in 2024 found that 96% of participating households reported higher incomes, 64% increased their market sales, and 90% believed the support helped them deal with natural disasters as well as climate and economic shocks.

Climate Resilience at the Centre

Afghanistan remains one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, with droughts, floods and unpredictable weather placing constant pressure on rural livelihoods. Around three-quarters of the population depends on livestock and subsistence farming, making stronger agricultural systems essential for food security.

The new project will finance pasture restoration, watershed management, livestock water points and small-scale irrigation systems that can reduce the impact of water shortages while improving productivity. It will also expand access to microfinance, giving farmers and rural businesses greater opportunities to invest, grow and diversify their income sources.

Greater Support for Underserved Farmers

A major part of CRISF focuses on livestock keepers who have limited access to agricultural and livestock support services. The programme will help smallholder farmers become better connected to livestock and dairy value chains while creating new income opportunities for their family members through small business development and improved market access.

The project will begin in Herat, Kabul, Baghlan, Laghman, Nangarhar and Logar before extending its activities to seven additional provinces, helping more rural communities strengthen their livelihoods while improving food and nutrition security in the years ahead.