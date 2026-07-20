UNICEF calls for greater investment in Nigeria's children

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell has concluded her visit to Nigeria with a strong appeal for continued investment in children, saying the country's young population represents one of its greatest strengths at a time when economic pressures are placing millions of families under strain. With nearly 105 million children and adolescents, making up about half of Nigeria's population, Russell said the country has a unique opportunity to build a future driven by education, health and human capital if children remain at the centre of national development efforts.

Visit highlights progress and ongoing challenges

During her mission, Russell visited communities where UNICEF-supported programmes are helping improve children's lives despite difficult conditions. In Sokoto, she met mothers whose children were receiving treatment for malnutrition at a healthcare centre supported by UNICEF, while also meeting students benefiting from digital learning programmes that are giving many children another chance to continue their education.

She said the determination shown by children and families across Nigeria reflected the country's enormous potential, even as many communities continue to face poverty, insecurity and limited access to essential services.

Gains made, but more support is needed

Nigeria has recorded progress in several areas, including birth registration, school enrolment and social protection programmes, showing that focused investment can produce meaningful results for children.

Those achievements are now under pressure as rising living costs, funding constraints, regional instability and the economic impact of global events create fresh challenges for vulnerable households. In many parts of the country, families are also coping with displacement, insecurity and climate-related emergencies that make access to healthcare, education and nutrition even more difficult.

Early childhood investment remains a priority

Russell stressed that the earliest years of a child's life have a lasting impact on health, learning and future opportunities. She said good nutrition, quality healthcare, early education and strong protection systems help children reach their full potential while contributing to stronger communities and a more resilient economy.

She also welcomed the commitment shown by federal and state governments. She reaffirmed UNICEF's readiness to work alongside public institutions, private-sector partners, and local communities to expand services for children across the country.

Russell said the decisions made today will shape Nigeria's future, adding that greater investment in children can strengthen economic growth while creating better opportunities for the next generation.