Ambitious ECOWAS Pipeline Initiative Links Nigeria and Morocco

Member states of ECOWAS signed an agreement endorsing the Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic gas pipeline. The pipeline aims to transport 30 bcm of natural gas annually from Nigeria through West Africa to Morocco. It is a $25 billion project set to integrate the regional economy and bolster energy links between Africa and Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 03:51 IST
Ambitious ECOWAS Pipeline Initiative Links Nigeria and Morocco
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Member states of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have signed a critical intergovernmental agreement endorsing the Nigeria-Morocco Atlantic gas pipeline, marking a significant step in regional energy collaboration.

This ambitious project is designed to transport up to 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas every year, traversing 13 West African countries from Nigeria to Morocco. A joint statement issued by Morocco's oil and mining agency, ONHYM, and Nigeria's state oil firm, NNPC, confirmed that 15 billion cubic meters will be directed towards Moroccan and European markets via an existing pipeline linking Morocco and Spain.

Initially agreed upon by the Moroccan King and Nigerian President a decade ago, this 6,900-kilometer hybrid offshore-onshore pipeline, estimated at $25 billion, has completed its feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) stages. Promised to spur economic integration and development, its eventual signing with Mauritania is anticipated to take place at a forthcoming event with Nigeria’s president in attendance.

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