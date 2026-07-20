Spain to host new UNDP office under fresh partnership agreement

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo welcomed the agreement, saying Spain's decision to host the organisation reflects its commitment to multilateral cooperation and will help UNDP remain closer to the countries and partners it serves.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 20-07-2026 08:57 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 08:57 IST
Spain to host new UNDP office under fresh partnership agreement
The Madrid office forms part of a broader UNDP relocation programme involving nearly 400 positions across the organisation. Image Credit: X(@UNDP)
  • Country:
  • Spain

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Spain have signed a Host Country Agreement that will establish a new UNDP presence in Madrid, bringing around 100 staff members to the Spanish capital as part of the agency's wider global restructuring. The new office will strengthen cooperation between Spain and UNDP while expanding the organisation's ability to support sustainable development initiatives around the world. Although New York will remain UNDP's global headquarters, the Madrid office will serve as an additional base for international operations and partnerships.

From Madrid, UNDP teams will work with governments, financial institutions and development partners to help mobilise public and private investment, promote integrated development strategies and turn international commitments into practical action.

Focus on closing the global development financing gap

The key priority for the Madrid office will be supporting implementation of the Sevilla Commitment, an international framework designed to tackle the estimated US$4 trillion annual financing gap for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The office will help countries identify financing opportunities and strengthen policies that support inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

UNDP Administrator Alexander De Croo welcomed the agreement, saying Spain's decision to host the organisation reflects its commitment to multilateral cooperation and will help UNDP remain closer to the countries and partners it serves.

Part of a wider global relocation plan

The Madrid office forms part of a broader UNDP relocation programme involving nearly 400 positions across the organisation. Around three-quarters of those roles will move to Bonn, Germany, while roughly one-quarter will be based in Madrid.

UNDP currently operates in 170 countries and territories with a workforce of about 22,000 employees, most of whom are based in country offices and regional hubs supporting development programmes across the globe.

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