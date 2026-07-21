Tragedy at Sea: The Perils of Migration from Africa to Europe

The United Nations refugee agency reported on Tuesday that 144 people have either died or gone missing off Mauritania's coast as they attempted to reach Europe. This figure comes in the wake of three separate rescue operations conducted between July 14 and 18.

In a heartbreaking incident, a single vessel from Bufaloto, Gambia, claimed the lives of 143 individuals. Rescued after 25 harrowing days at sea, the vessel carried 38 survivors and numerous bodies, as confirmed by UNHCR assistance at their disembarkation in Nouadhibou, Mauritania.

Among the survivors were two children who tragically lost their families during the journey, according to UNHCR spokesperson Matt Saltmarsh. These incidents underscore the urgent need for improved education and labor opportunities in Africa, aimed at preventing such dangerous crossings.