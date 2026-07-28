Sputnik Africa Joins African Energy Week 2026 as Media Partner

African Energy Week (AEW) 2026 has strengthened its international media network by welcoming Sputnik Africa as an official media partner ahead of the conference scheduled for 12–16 October 2026 in Cape Town. The partnership is expected to expand global coverage of Africa's leading energy investment event and bring greater visibility to the continent's growing energy opportunities.

The collaboration will help showcase key discussions on investment, policy reforms and commercial partnerships to audiences across Africa and around the world.

Expanding Global Coverage of Africa's Energy Sector

As an official media partner, Sputnik Africa will provide extensive coverage of the conference, highlighting investment opportunities, major policy developments and strategic agreements announced during the event.

The partnership is expected to increase international engagement with African Energy Week by reaching audiences through Sputnik Africa's multilingual platforms in English, French, Swahili and Amharic. Its growing presence across digital channels, FM radio and institutional media partnerships will also broaden access to developments shaping Africa's energy industry.

Organisers believe the expanded media reach will help attract more investors, policymakers and industry leaders to discussions on the continent's energy future.

Investment and Innovation Take Centre Stage

This year's African Energy Week will feature an expanded programme covering the full energy value chain. Town Hall sessions will examine fiscal reforms and policies designed to improve investment competitiveness, while the Upstream Exploration and Production Forum will focus on frontier exploration, natural gas development and regional cooperation.

Additional sessions dedicated to finance, downstream industries and technology will explore infrastructure investment, artificial intelligence, digital transformation and innovations supporting Africa's evolving energy landscape. Country-focused presentations will also highlight licensing rounds, upstream projects and national reform programmes, giving investors direct access to government officials and project developers seeking international partnerships.

Sputnik Africa Expands Its Presence

Sputnik Africa has steadily increased its footprint across the continent in recent years.

Since opening its first African editorial centre in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in 2025, the organisation has expanded broadcasting services into additional African markets, including Burkina Faso. It has also strengthened relationships with educational institutions through journalism training initiatives such as the SputnikPro programme in partnership with the University of Education, Winneba in Ghana.

The outlet has increasingly covered Russia-Africa cooperation, infrastructure development, energy investment, industrialisation, artificial intelligence and broader Global South partnerships.

Strengthening Africa's Investment Story

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, said African Energy Week continues to connect the continent's energy opportunities with global investors, technology providers and strategic partners.

He said Sputnik Africa's involvement will broaden the reach of discussions taking place during the conference, helping present Africa's energy projects, investment opportunities and policy reforms to a wider international audience.

The partnership reinforces African Energy Week's commitment to expanding global awareness of Africa's energy sector while supporting new commercial partnerships that can drive long-term investment and sustainable development across the continent.