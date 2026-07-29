Global Aviation Bodies Unite to Strengthen Runway Safety

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Civil Air Navigation Services Organisation (CANSO) and Airports Council International (ACI) have launched a new global initiative to reduce runway incursions, bringing airlines, airports and air navigation service providers together to improve safety across the aviation sector.

The partnership responds to growing concern over runway incursions, which occur when an aircraft, vehicle or person enters a runway or its protected area without authorization. While aviation remains one of the safest forms of transport, recent incidents, including several fatal accidents, have reinforced the need for stronger preventive measures.

New partnership targets runway risks

The Joint Runway Safety Initiative is built around closer cooperation between aviation stakeholders, recognising that preventing runway incursions requires coordinated action rather than isolated efforts.

The programme focuses on improving the reporting of safety incidents, near misses and observations from frontline personnel so that risks can be identified earlier. It also seeks to strengthen Local Runway Safety Teams, which bring together airlines, airports, air navigation service providers and regulators to assess local hazards and agree on practical solutions.

A third priority is sharing lessons learned across the aviation industry, allowing airports and organisations operating in similar environments to adopt proven safety practices more quickly.

Nick Careen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Operations, Safety and Security, said maintaining aviation's strong safety record depends on continuous improvement supported by global standards, reliable safety data and close collaboration across the industry.

Building on existing global safety programmes

The new initiative expands work already underway through the Global Action Plan for the Prevention of Runway Incursions (GAPPRI), a collaboration involving the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Eurocontrol and the Flight Safety Foundation, with support from IATA, ACI and CANSO. It also supports the objectives of the ICAO Global Runway Safety Action Plan, helping translate international safety strategies into practical actions at airports around the world.

The organisations will use a range of existing safety tools, including runway risk assessment resources, operational checklists and guidance for Local Runway Safety Teams to help identify and reduce potential hazards before they lead to accidents.

Practical tools for airports and airlines

Among the resources supporting the initiative are ACI's Runway Safety Team Implementation Package, developed through its APEX in Safety programme, the Runway Safety Checklist jointly produced by ACI and CANSO, and IATA's Runway Incursion Safety Risk Assessment.

The programme also includes GAPPRI's gap-analysis tool for airlines and safety assessments conducted through IATA's Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) programme, helping airlines evaluate risks and strengthen mitigation measures.

Andrea Sack, Senior Vice President of Global Operations at CANSO, said runway safety depends on clear communication and coordinated decision-making between air traffic controllers, airports, airlines and other operational partners working in the airport environment.

Collaboration at the heart of safer aviation

ACI World Vice President for Safety, Security and Operations Darryl Dowd said airports play a central role because every part of the aviation system converges on the runway. He noted that local knowledge, combined with sustained collaboration among operational partners, is essential for turning international safety guidance into measurable reductions in risk.

By combining expertise, data and operational experience, the three organisations hope the Joint Runway Safety Initiative will help airports worldwide strengthen runway operations, reduce incursions and further improve the safety of global air travel.