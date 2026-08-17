Village Volunteers Bring Maternal Nutrition Care to Rural Cambodia

Village health volunteers are helping pregnant women and young families in rural Cambodia gain easier access to nutrition guidance and essential healthcare, bringing advice directly into communities where distance, limited income and gaps in health services can make regular care difficult.

In Chhour Krouch village in Kratie province, Doung Chan Neang now receives regular visits from village health volunteer Theng Phalla, who discusses antenatal check-ups, nutrition, iron supplements and safe practices during pregnancy. Chan Neang previously moved between provinces with her husband for construction work, making regular pregnancy check-ups difficult, while advice from neighbours sometimes influenced decisions about medication.

Her experience has changed as community volunteers and health centre staff have become more closely involved in her care, giving her greater access to reliable information as she prepares for the arrival of another child.

First 1,000 Days Put Nutrition at the Centre

The programme focuses heavily on the first 1,000 days between conception and a child's second birthday, a period that plays a major role in physical growth, brain development and future learning.

Volunteers such as Phalla visit pregnant women and households with young children to discuss feeding practices, supplements and maternal health. Hundreds of kilometres away in Ratanakiri province, volunteer Ting Bek carries out similar visits among remote communities where families can face greater barriers to reaching healthcare facilities.

Better nutrition can also have economic effects beyond individual families. Healthier children have stronger opportunities to learn and develop skills, while reduced illness can lower household healthcare expenses and give parents more time for work and income generation.

Community Reporting Helps Health Centres Respond Faster

Volunteers report monthly information about pregnant women, newborns and children under two, giving health centres and local authorities a clearer picture of needs across individual villages. Officials can use those reports to identify gaps and direct services towards families requiring additional support.

In Thmar Andeuk, monthly health centre visits are projected to increase from about 100–200 before the project to 500–600 in 2026. Every mother in the commune has reportedly delivered at a health facility since 2021.

Ratanakiri has also recorded increased antenatal attendance, facility-based births and childhood vaccination, with health workers crediting village volunteers for connecting families with services that medical staff cannot deliver door-to-door themselves.

Nutrition Becomes Part of Local Development

The programme operates across nine provinces and places maternal and child nutrition within local development planning rather than treating it as an isolated health activity. Communities are also promoting Health Equity Fund cards so vulnerable households can access essential services without facing additional financial pressure.

Local leaders see healthier mothers and children as part of building stronger communities, since good early nutrition can support education, future employment, productivity and household earnings.

For Chan Neang, the impact is already personal and practical. She now takes iron supplements, attends antenatal appointments and seeks informed healthcare advice rather than using medication without knowing whether it is appropriate during pregnancy. Across Cambodia's participating communities, thousands of similarly small interactions between volunteers and families are helping turn nutrition knowledge into everyday care.