Born Amidst Tremors: A Miracle Birth Against All Odds

Maria Florida Nogo Kelen gave birth to her daughter during a devastating earthquake in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province. Despite critical conditions, including power outages and tremors, doctors successfully delivered the baby named Gempita. The quake has resulted in 54 deaths, with ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 14:41 IST
Born Amidst Tremors: A Miracle Birth Against All Odds
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Amidst the chaos of a devastating earthquake in eastern Indonesia, 39-year-old Maria Florida Nogo Kelen gave birth to her daughter. Despite being caught in the throes of disaster, Maria underwent emergency surgery in the trembling hospital as a 7.7 magnitude quake tore through East Nusa Tenggara province.

The natural disaster, the worst since 2022, claimed 54 lives and caused widespread destruction. Many medical personnel had to treat patients in makeshift tents as hundreds of buildings, including hospitals, were damaged. Rescue teams are tirelessly searching for trapped individuals while urgently delivering aid to the affected areas.

As aftershocks persisted, Maria expressed gratitude to the dedicated doctors who refused to abandon her, even when the hospital walls collapsed. Her daughter, Gempita, remained stable in an outdoor incubator, exemplifying resilience in the face of nature's fury. Relief efforts continue as residents seek shelter and essentials.

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