The International Labour Organization brought together Lebanon's Ministry of Labour, employers' and workers' organizations, international partners and UN agencies to discuss a proposed roadmap for improving the country's labour market. The workshop examined how stronger governance, clearer routes to legal status and better worker protection could address challenges facing workers and businesses. Participants considered practical steps toward a more inclusive labour market, with Lebanese institutions and social partners helping shape the proposals.

Developed jointly by the ILO, UNHCR and IOM, the proposed "Joint Roadmap for labour market governance, mobility and regularisation" supports national efforts to address persistent employment challenges. Its priorities reflect widespread informal work, changing displacement and migration patterns, and limited access to formal employment and legal residency. The discussions connected these issues with the need to protect rights and create workable arrangements for workers and employers.

Labour Minister Mohamad Haidar described the initiative as an opportunity to bring different perspectives into an open discussion about foreign workers in Lebanon. He said the government's ultimate goal was for every foreign worker residing in the country to hold legal status under Lebanese laws and residency requirements. The workshop gave government representatives and social partners space to raise concerns, review recent labour market and mobility developments, and identify priorities for action.

Worker protection shapes the proposed reforms

ILO Deputy Regional Director Claire Courtielle stressed that improving labour market governance requires coordinated action and meaningful dialogue among government, employers, workers and other stakeholders. She described the roadmap as an opportunity to turn shared priorities into practical measures that support decent work, access to regular employment and stronger protection of workers' rights. National ownership, inclusion and solutions grounded in Lebanon's labour market conditions remain central to the proposed approach.

The roadmap sets out a phased process combining social dialogue, stronger institutional capacity, targeted pilot interventions and digitalisation efforts. Participants explored proposed pilots and the institutional arrangements needed to support implementation, building on an ILO-led technical dialogue held in March 2025 and subsequent consultations. Those consultations involved government institutions, employers' and workers' organizations and international partners, providing a foundation for further discussion of the proposals.

Work permits connect legal status with formal employment

Alessandra Viezzer, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Lebanon, linked a transparent and well-regulated labour market with economic recovery and social stability. She said the EU was working with Lebanon and the ILO to make work-permit procedures more accessible, helping workers secure decent jobs and employers address labour shortages and compete fairly. Discussions considered measures introduced in 2025 by the General Security Office and Ministry of Labour to facilitate regularisation through sponsorship and work permits for Syrian nationals and other foreign workers.

Marieke Wierda, Head of Cooperation at the Dutch Embassy in Lebanon, explained that regularisation reaches beyond obtaining documents to the way the labour market functions. She described work permits and residency pathways as tools that can strengthen formal employment when included in a broader governance agenda. Such arrangements can protect workers, recognise responsible employers and support a more resilient economy, making their practical design an important part of the consultation.

Three UN agencies bring expertise to the next stage

The joint initiative combines the ILO's expertise in labour market governance, employment and decent work with the protection and migration responsibilities of its UN partners. UNHCR contributes its protection mandate and engagement on regularisation pathways for refugees, with IOM providing expertise in migration governance, regularisation and labour mobility. Their collaboration supports nationally led discussions that connect employment needs with rights protection and the realities of migration and displacement.

The consultation process receives support through the PROSPECTS Partnership, funded by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the European Union-supported DAR programme. The workshop offered partners an opportunity to examine how proposed interventions could respond to the needs of workers and enterprises within Lebanon's institutional framework. Discussions will continue at the Regional Tripartite Forum scheduled for 26–27 November 2026 in Damascus, carrying the consultation into its next stage.