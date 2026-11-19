Escalating conflict in Myanmar, insecurity in refugee camps and declining humanitarian funding are worsening conditions for communities across western Myanmar and southeastern Bangladesh, a UN human rights expert has warned. Kelley E. Currie, the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, raised the alarm after completing her first country visit to Bangladesh. More than a million Rohingya and other refugees from Myanmar are sheltering there, facing growing uncertainty over their safety, access to assistance and prospects for returning home.

Currie said support for the humanitarian response continues to fall despite intensifying fighting across Myanmar, particularly in Rakhine state, where conflict is deepening the crisis. Funding for refugee assistance in Bangladesh has reached its lowest level even as the number of people needing support has reached its highest. Delivering assistance inside Rakhine in accordance with humanitarian principles has become more difficult, adding to the challenges facing people affected by the conflict.

Her visit ended on the eve of an anticipated International Court of Justice ruling on whether the State of Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya in 2017. The case, brought by The Gambia, places the question of accountability before the Court as refugees continue to live with the consequences of displacement. Currie stressed that lasting solutions depend on addressing the denial of identity, security and human rights affecting Rohingya and other communities in Rakhine and across Myanmar.

Camp insecurity puts families at greater risk

Insecurity and lawlessness in and around the camps are placing vulnerable people at particular risk, with consequences extending to neighbouring host communities. Limited access to education and economic opportunities leaves refugees and residents exposed to exploitation, criminal activity and harmful ways of coping with difficult circumstances. Currie identified illegal drug use and trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, recruitment into criminal or armed groups and addictive online gambling as serious concerns.

These conditions increase gender-based violence and the risk of harm to children, creating further opportunities for traffickers to exploit people with few safe alternatives. Currie described a cycle that prevents refugees and host communities from living in peace and dignity and feeds the armed conflict that makes safe returns to Myanmar impossible. Improving camp security is an urgent priority because the well-being of both communities is closely connected to developments in Rakhine and the wider conflict in Myanmar.

Return plans need to address the wider crisis

Currie welcomed the Bangladesh government's decision to establish a special committee to develop a comprehensive strategy for the early, safe, voluntary and dignified return of Rohingya and other refugees to Myanmar. The final strategy has not been released, but she said the government's work towards a more holistic and practical approach was encouraging. Any response needs to recognise that humanitarian pressures, economic hardship and security problems in Bangladesh's camps and host communities are tied to the conflict and political situation across the border.

The authorities in Naypyidaw bear primary responsibility for the crisis, which Currie linked to the continuing denial of identity, security and human rights. Conditions for a lasting solution cannot be created without addressing those underlying violations against Rohingya and other communities. Planning for return must therefore confront the reasons people remain unable to go home safely, alongside the pressures affecting their daily lives in Bangladesh.

Refugees' rights must shape lasting solutions

Currie urged policymakers and international partners to develop broader strategies that respond to the connected needs of refugees and the communities hosting them. She called for an approach grounded in rights, recognising refugees as people with agency and entitlements rather than treating them solely as recipients of charity. That recognition, she said, provides the starting point for a durable solution, and she will present her report on the Bangladesh visit to the UN Human Rights Council in March 2027.