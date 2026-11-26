UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned on Wednesday that violence in Nigeria's Niger State could escalate after a series of intercommunal killings and retaliatory attacks. He urged Nigerian authorities to act quickly to protect people in the western state, where reports from 21 and 22 November described dozens of deaths, homes set on fire and possible abductions. The reported attacks and reprisals targeted people based on their perceived ethnicity, a pattern that raised concern that further violence could reach residents who had played no part in the attacks.

Children, women and men were among those reportedly killed, according to the accounts cited by Türk. The loss of homes and reports of abductions widened the impact of the violence beyond the deaths, leaving questions about the safety of people whose homes had been burned and the whereabouts of those reported taken. Türk said the risk of a further escalation was significant and asked authorities to make the protection of the population their overriding priority.

The UN high commissioner urged everyone involved, including community self-defence groups, to stop violence and incitement and take immediate steps to ease tensions. He pressed for prompt, independent and impartial investigations into what happened, with anyone found responsible brought to justice in line with international human rights standards. His appeal linked the urgency of protecting people from another attack to the need to establish individual responsibility for the killings and reprisals.

Reported attacks targeted people over their perceived ethnicity

The accounts cited in the statement described intercommunal attacks and reprisals in parts of Niger State over two days. People were reportedly singled out because attackers believed they belonged to a particular ethnic group, meaning that an assumption about someone's identity could put them at risk regardless of their actions. Türk warned that this kind of targeting can feed ethnic profiling and collective punishment, exposing whole communities to blame for acts committed by individuals.

The statement described the death toll as dozens and gave no precise figure for the people reportedly abducted. For families, those details matter in different ways, from learning what happened to missing relatives to finding a safe place to stay if their home was among those set ablaze. The reports of killings, fires and abductions give investigators several kinds of harm to examine when they establish what happened during the attacks and reprisals.

Türk calls for urgent protection and restraint

Türk said the Nigerian authorities should take effective steps to protect all residents without discrimination and prevent further attacks. That call applies across the affected communities, including to people at risk because others assume they belong to a particular ethnic group. The focus on every resident matters in a situation where reported reprisals have already put people in danger based on perceived identity, regardless of whether they had any connection to earlier violence.

Community self-defence groups were among those Türk specifically asked to refrain from violence and incitement. He urged them and the other actors involved to take immediate steps to lower tensions, warning of the danger of a fresh round of reprisals in the days after the killings. His appeal against incitement addressed the risk posed by calls for retaliation in a setting where residents had reportedly been attacked because of who others believed them to be.

Preventing further harm is the immediate task Türk set for the authorities because people in affected areas face the possibility of another attack as the events of 21 and 22 November are investigated. The high commissioner's statement put civilian safety at the centre of that response, covering people who survived the attacks and residents who may now fear being singled out in retaliation. His call for restraint placed responsibility on all actors involved to avoid actions that could put those residents in further danger.

Independent investigations and fair prosecutions could help prevent reprisals

Türk called for the violence to be investigated promptly, independently and impartially, with those responsible brought to justice under international human rights standards. Establishing who carried out the attacks and reprisals requires examining what each person did and testing the evidence behind any allegation. That focus on individual responsibility addresses one of the risks he highlighted, in which people are blamed for violence because of their perceived ties to a community.

The demand for impartial investigations applies to the reported initial attacks and the reprisals that followed, including the accounts of homes being set on fire and people being taken. A credible investigation would help establish how these incidents unfolded and give families a clearer account of what happened to their relatives. Türk described accountability as crucial to preventing cycles of revenge, ethnic profiling and the collective punishment of communities.

People living through the aftermath face the immediate question of whether they can stay safely in their homes or move through their communities without being targeted. For people who have lost relatives, whose homes have burned or whose family members are missing, the search for answers can continue long after the threat of fresh attacks subsides. Türk's appeal asked authorities to address both needs by protecting residents now and pursuing independent investigations that can establish who was responsible.