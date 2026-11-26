UN human rights chief Volker Türk warned on Wednesday that Israeli attacks, policies and practices are putting Palestinians at growing risk of further atrocity crimes across the occupied Palestinian territory. Türk described violations in Gaza and the occupied West Bank as increasingly widespread and systematic, pointing to civilians still being killed, families repeatedly driven from their homes and restrictions that shape where Palestinians can live, travel and obtain essential supplies. His warning covered both the immediate danger to civilians and the prospect that some of those forced to leave could lose their homes permanently.

Türk said his office had repeatedly warned that Israeli actions in Gaza posed a real threat to the continued existence of Palestinians as a group. He said events in the occupied West Bank over recent months had deepened fears that the danger extended across the entire occupied Palestinian territory. In his account, civilian infrastructure was being destroyed in Gaza as Israeli settlements expanded in the West Bank, and Palestinians continued to face arbitrary detention, torture, mistreatment and a two-tier justice system.

The scale of displacement runs through the UN warning. Türk said Israeli forces and settlers had forcibly displaced 42,666 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 7 October 2023, and that nearly two million Palestinians had been forcibly displaced in Gaza, many of them repeatedly. He said senior Israeli officials had signalled that they intended some of the displacement to be permanent, raising the prospect that people driven from their communities could be prevented from returning.

Gaza's civilians are being pushed into a shrinking area

Türk said unlawful killings in Gaza had continued after the announcement of a ceasefire in 2025, leaving civilians exposed to violence as the area in which they could live continued to shrink. He singled out Israel's blockade and closure of the Gaza Strip, which he said deprived Palestinians of food, medicine and shelter at a time when much of the civilian infrastructure they depend on had been destroyed. For families who had already been uprooted more than once, another displacement could mean searching for those same essentials in an even smaller area.

The restrictions Türk described affect what people can do when a relative needs medicine, when a family needs food or when people have to find somewhere to sleep after leaving their homes. His concern about Gaza's shrinking space reflects how closely those problems are linked, since people moving to escape danger still need a place where they can meet their basic needs. He said previous warnings from his office had gone unheeded as civilians continued to be killed and atrocity crimes recurred.

Türk reminded Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups that they are obliged to protect civilians and that summary executions, arbitrary detention, torture and other forms of ill-treatment are prohibited. He called on the groups to respect the safety and independence of humanitarian personnel and their operations. Those obligations matter for people who depend on aid workers to reach them with food, medicine and other essentials under the conditions he described.

West Bank settlements and movement restrictions put communities under pressure

In the occupied West Bank, Türk described systematic and violent efforts to replace Palestinian communities with Israeli settlers. He warned that the expansion of settlements he called illegal was breaking up the territory in ways that could undermine the prospect of a future Palestinian state with connected territory. For communities facing displacement, that fragmentation affects the places where people live today and whether those communities can remain connected to one another in the years ahead.

Türk described a system of racial segregation, oppression and domination, pointing to separate legal systems for Palestinians and Israeli settlers and to rules that treat their freedom of movement differently. He said the movement restrictions gave priority to Israeli settlers at the expense of Palestinians' ability to exercise basic rights in daily life. The unequal rules he described have consequences for ordinary journeys, including whether people can get to work, visit relatives or reach essential services.

Türk urges governments to prevent further crimes and support investigations

Türk said senior Israeli government representatives had repeatedly set out policies of annexation, ethnic cleansing and collective punishment in the West Bank. He condemned what he described as widespread incitement to hatred and to acts that could amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity or genocide. His warning placed those statements alongside the violence and forced displacement his office described, underscoring his concern that further crimes could follow if governments fail to act.

Türk said all states have an obligation to act now to prevent further atrocity crimes against Palestinians. He called for independent investigations, urged that those responsible be held to account and asked governments to support the work of international courts. His appeal tied those steps to the people still facing the risks described in the statement, including civilians in Gaza struggling to find food, medicine and shelter and West Bank families who may be unable to return to their communities.